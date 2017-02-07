gift guide11 Tech Gifts Your Valentine Will Love
Valentine's DayHere’s How Much People Are Expected to Spend on Valentine’s Day
Candy
Traveling10 Trips of a Lifetime
Blue domed churches at sunset, Oia, Santorini
CelebritiesLady Gaga’s Digital Sales Surged Tenfold on Super Bowl Sunday
AMFOOT-NFL-SUPERBOWL-HALFTIME
tim-cook
Apple CEO Tim Cook Photograph by Getty Images
Market Intelligence

Apple’s Stock Is Within $1 of its All-Time High

Lucinda Shen
6:04 PM UTC

Not even the President of the United States could take a chunk out of Apple.

The tech giant is now within striking range of its all-time high of $132.54, which it hit back in May 2015—an age when Donald Trump didn't yet factor into stock trades. But persistently falling iPhone sales through 2016 worried investors that Apple may have hit its peak. Donald Trump's surprise election in November only flamed the jitters felt by tech investors, sending the stock down on Trump protectionist trade and immigration rhetoric.

But now it seems tech investors are a little less worried about the potential disruption Trump's presidency on the company. Shares of the iPhone maker started rebounding in December. But the stock rose sharply after Apple announced record iPhone sales in the first quarter. That earnings report imbued investors with more confidence that Apple's 2017 iPhone would be a big hit.

Those results came as CEO Tim Cook criticized Trump for the ban on immigration from seven Muslim-majority nations. Tech companies have been especially loud in their opposition to the order, as a sizable chunk of the industry's workforce is foreign-born.

Should investors today continue pushing the stock into a new-high today, Apple would hit a market cap upward of $699.5 billion. That make Apple worth nearly $150 billion more than Google owner Alphabet, which is the No. 2 most valuable company in America. Alphabet had briefly overtaken Apple as the most valuable company back in early 2016.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE