NintendoShinya Takahashi Is the ‘Conductor’ Taking Nintendo into the Future
Nintendo Unveils New Game Console Nintendo Switch
PointCloudDenmark to Appoint a ‘Silicon Valley Ambassador’ As If Tech Was Its Own Country
Cityscape Of Copenhagen
eBayImproper Accounting Caused ‘Material Weakness’ in eBay’s Recent Reporting Controls
The eBay Inc. Campus Ahead Of Earnings Figures
WMPWThe World’s Most Powerful Women: February 7
Michael Jackson Announces Plans For Summer Residency At The O2 Arena
Michael Jackson announces plans for Summer residency at the O2 Arena at a press conference held at the O2 Arena on March 5, 2009 in London, England.  Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images
Business

Michael Jackson’s Estate Could Face $700 Million in Tax and Penalty Payments

Mahita Gajanan
12:25 AM UTC

Michael Jackson's estate could be forced to pony up enormous tax payments, according to the Internal Revenue Service.

Executors in charge of the late singer's estate battled the IRS in U.S. Tax Court on Monday over the rights to Jackson's name and likeness, the value of which has come under question, the Wall Street Journal reports. Depending on the case's outcome, the estate may be required to pay more than $500 million in taxes and $200 million in penalties, the Journal reported.

According to the estate, Jackson's name and likeness was worth $2,105 at the time his death, due to his diminished reputation after being accused of child abuse and exhibiting odd public behavior. The IRS, however, argues Jackson's name and likeness should have been set at $161 million, lower than the $434 million value it assigned to him in 2013.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE