StartupsTech Startups Are Freaking Out Over the Immigration Ban
890892-001
Super Bowl 2017Watch Justin Bieber Dance in a Tuxedo With Rob Gronkowski in This Super Bowl Ad
Super BowlThe IRS Tax Refund Delay Could Get In the Way of Super Bowl Sales
New England Patriots Practice
Donald TrumpKellyanne Conway Cited a ‘Massacre’ in Kentucky. It never happened
Trump Adviser Kellyanne Conway Says Obamacare 'Penalty' Will End
India Apple
Apple CEO Tim Cook visits Mumbai on May 18.  Press Trust of India via AP
Apple

Apple Is Set to Start iPhone Production in India by the End of April

Lucinda Shen
12:43 PM UTC

After months of discussion with India, Apple is now set to assemble iPhones in the country starting by the end of April.

That's according to Priyank Kharge, information technology minister for the Indian state of Karnataka, who discussed the plans in a Bloomberg interview late Thursday. The move into the world's fastest-growing major smartphone market comes at a time when iPhone sales have slowed in key markets such as China.

Apple (aapl) executives met with Kharge in January to cement the timeline, though Apple CEO Tim Cook first met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi last May.

“Apple’s iPhones will be made in Bangalore [in Karnataka] and all devices will be targeted at the domestic market,” Kharge told Bloomberg. “We did not discuss any other incentives.”

The tech company has reportedly given India a "wish list," including demands for tax incentives. Apple has also previously called for a permanent relaxation of laws requiring foreign retailers to source 30% of their materials locally.

Shares of Apple remained largely flat in pre-market trading Friday.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE