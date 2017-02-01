Term Sheet — Wednesday, February 1

BLURRED LINES, TRANSITIONS, ACCELERATORS

Oh SNAP: For the rest of the week, the tech press will be hitting refresh on the SEC’s website waiting for the Snap S-1. Today I’ll be doing so from the company’s hometown of Los Angeles, in a room of local investors who won’t be getting rich in the IPO. Snap’s early investors do not include any hometown firms or angel investors. (Upfront, Greycroft, Pritzker Group, A-Grade, Anthem, to name a few…)

The same thing happened with The Honest Company, which was even started in L.A. (Snap technically moved here after starting at Stanford.) Missing the next one, some venture associates tell me, is a fire-able offense.

Despite the disconnect, there is more excitement than bitterness about what Snap’s IPO will do for the L.A. tech scene. They’re banking on the fact that newly rich Snap employees will become active angel investors, and many of them will spin out and start their own companies.

In Transition: Sequoia Capital is passing the torch from Jim Goetz to Roelof Botha. Goetz will continue to do investments, but Botha, alongside Alfred Lin and Neil Shen (of Sequoia Capital China), will be the firm’s official “stewards.” That’s Sequoia’s term for a team captain in charge of preparing the firm for its next generation, focusing on high-level functions like strategy, mentoring, and fundraising.

The firm his a philosophy of not letting its partners stick around past their prime. (This is not a problem for Goetz yet – he is 51 and his biggest win, an approximate a 3578091238014x return on WhatsApp, happened just three years ago.)

Connie Loizos at TechCrunch points out that it’s likely Sequoia will raise another U.S.-based venture fund this year. Most of the big firms have been on a two-year re-up cycle, and Sequoia’s latest fund is a 2015 vintage.

Blurred lines: Last week Term Sheet discussed the need for private equity firms to be more creative in their deal sourcing. There are a lot of reasons behind that trend, including increased consolidation, greater competition from corporations with huge cash piles to spend with less regard to pricing, and increasingly massive fund sizes.

Activist investors are can take some blame, too. Activists often push for the same changes a private equity firm would: New management, divestitures, acquisitions, cost-cutting. If a company’s already been fixed up while it’s public, there’s less value for buyout firms to extract (or in their parlance, there’s less value for them to add) when they take it private.

Now activist investors are taking another tactic from buyout firms: Actual buyouts! Reuters reports that activists are increasingly looking at expanding into private equity-style investments . Hedge fund Elliott Management is one example of a firm that’s blurring the line, most recently pushing LifeLock to start an auction after it expressed interest in buying.

PE pros might be asking, “What’s wrong with activists pushing companies to start sale processes? More targets for us!” The problem is that the activists also expect a piece of the action after a deal is done. Elliot has been striking deals where it retains a stake in the company once it goes private. That’s where it gets interesting. Some buyout firms aren’t willing to share, according to Reuters , like Thoma Bravo’s “snub” of Elliot in its buyout of Riverbed Technology.

Now Elliott has its own buyout arm called Evergreen. As its name suggests, Evergreen’s money doesn’t come from a traditional private equity-style fund – Evergreen is investing from the same pool of capital all of Elliott invests from.

YCACLU: The ACLU has joined startup accelerator Y Combinator, in part to help the non-profit figure out how to most efficiently deploy the $24 million it raised last weekend. It’s not the first time YC has backed a non-profit (where the “investment” is essentially a donation). The program began doing that in 2013 .