Stock market

BlackRock’s ETF Business Just Reached a $1 Trillion Milestone

Reuters
6:15 AM UTC

BlackRock Inc's (blk) exchange-traded fund unit, iShares, topped $1 trillion in assets in the U.S. for the first time, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

The milestone, reached last Thursday, came after a dramatic shift in markets since the November U.S. presidential election, including a rally in U.S. stocks, and is a capstone in a move by investors to lower-cost ETFs.

ETFs are a basket of stocks or other assets traded by individual investors and institutions. They often charge lower fees than many mutual funds, incur fewer taxes and offer the convenience of buying entire markets as simply as trading a single stock. Many track indexes instead of trying to beat the market.

Demand for ETFs has so far survived debate over the durability of the funds during market stress.

For more on stock trading, watch Fortune's video:

ETFs took in $375 billion globally in 2016. BlackRock pulled in $140 billion of that, including $105 billion in the United States, according to BlackRock and FactSet Research Systems Inc.

"We're seeing our clients expand the use of iShares ETFs to replace individual securities, to execute more efficiently than swaps, futures or individual bonds, to take long-term core positions and to construct efficient portfolios," Martin Small, the U.S. head of iShares, said in an emailed statement.

In 2009, BlackRock bought the iShares business from Barclays , which had helped popularize the funds. Today, iShares account for a quarter of BlackRock 's assets under management.

© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
