CongressRepublican House Bill Aims to Sell Off 3.3 Million Acres of Federal Land
Occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife refuge in Oregon
Entrepreneur3 Tips for Dealing With a Company Setback
Overworked minded man having headache after working day
Market IntelligenceBoycotting All the Companies Tied to President Trump Is Harder Than You Think
Protestors Rally At JFK Airport Against Muslim Immigration Ban
Trump Visa BillIndian IT Sector Warns Against U.S. Visa Bill
INDIA-POLITICS-ECONOMY-INDUSTRY
Facebook Inc. Launches Facebook At Work
Jason Alden—Bloomberg via Getty Images
Facebook

Facebook to Develop App for Television Set-Top Boxes

Reuters
11:40 PM UTC

Facebook is creating an app for television set-top boxes, including Apple's Apple TV, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The world's biggest online social network is also in discussions with media companies to license long-form, TV-quality programming, the Journal reported on Tuesday.

Facebook (fb) declined to comment.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

An app for set-top boxes would bring Facebook closer to live video and video advertisements.

Getting advertisers to buy more video ads is key to Facebook's continued revenue growth as such ads fetch higher rates from advertisers than text or photo-based ads.

Live video is also becoming a highly competitive feature on social platforms, with companies competing to stream major sports events and exclusive video components from high-profile events such as the Oscar and Grammy awards shows.

FMark Zuckerberg Just Made a Huge Facebook Live Announcement

In April, Facebook expanded its live video product, Facebook Live - a potential threat to broadcast television, giving it prominent placement on its app and rolling out features to make it easier for users to search and comment in real time.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE