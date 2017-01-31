Facebook chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg has joined the chorus of prominent technology executives speaking out against President Donald Trump’s controversial executive order on immigration.

She wrote Tuesday in a Facebook post , “The Executive Orders issued over the past week defy the heart and values that define the best of our nation.”

Sandberg did not specifically mention Trump by name, but rather explained that the executive order to temporarily ban travel to and from seven Muslim-majority countries has led to distraught families and children who have "been detained in airports without their parents."

Get Data Sheet , Fortune’s technology newsletter.

She also said that the 90-day travel ban has been “particularly unforgiving for women” and that “anything that pulls families apart and traumatizes kids has a huge impact on women and their children.”

Sandberg’s comments come after executives from prominent companies like Coca-Cola ( ko ) , Amazon ( amzn ) , Google ( goog ) , and Citigroup ( c ) have spoken out against Trump’s immigration order.

Facebook ( fb ) CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Friday when Trump first issued his executive order that he was “concerned about the impact of the recent executive orders signed by President Trump.”

For more about Donald Trump, watch:

Here is Sandberg’s post , via Facebook: