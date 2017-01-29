The ACLU Raised $10 Million Since Saturday

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 29: People attend an afternoon rally in Battery Park to protest U.S. President Donald Trump's new immigration policies on January 29, 2017 in New York City. Trump's executive order on immigration has created chaos and confusion among many Muslims as it temporarily bars citizens from seven largely Muslim countries, as well as all refugees, from entering the U.S. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Since President Donald Trump signed an executive order Saturday that bans immigrants from seven predominately Muslim countries, The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has raised over $10 million.

That's according to Anthony Romero, the executive director of the civil liberties group. Romero told Yahoo News that in addition to the $10 million, more than 150,000 new members have joined the organization.

The ACLU challenged Trump's order, leading federal judge Ann Donnelly blocked parts of it Saturday night.

"I’ve never seen anything like this," Romero first told Yahoo News. "People are fired up and want to be engaged. What we’ve seen is an unprecedented public reaction to the challenges of the Trump administration."