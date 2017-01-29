muslim travel banTrump Says U.S. Will Resume Issuing Visas to All Countries Over Next 90 Days
ACLU

The ACLU Raised $10 Million Since Saturday

Madeline Farber
9:34 PM UTC

Since President Donald Trump signed an executive order Saturday that bans immigrants from seven predominately Muslim countries, The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has raised over $10 million.

That's according to Anthony Romero, the executive director of the civil liberties group. Romero told Yahoo News that in addition to the $10 million, more than 150,000 new members have joined the organization.

The ACLU challenged Trump's order, leading federal judge Ann Donnelly blocked parts of it Saturday night.

"I’ve never seen anything like this," Romero first told Yahoo News. "People are fired up and want to be engaged. What we’ve seen is an unprecedented public reaction to the challenges of the Trump administration."

