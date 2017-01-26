A pedestrian checks his mobile phone while walking past a Verizon Wireless store in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Wednesday, April 15, 2015.

A pedestrian checks his mobile phone while walking past a Verizon Wireless store in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Wednesday, April 15, 2015. David Paul Morris — Bloomberg via Getty Images

Now Verizon Is Looking Into a Cable Company Merger of Its Own

Verizon Communications, the No. 1 U.S. wireless carrier, is exploring a combination with cable company Charter Communications , the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Verizon Chief Executive Lowell McAdam made a preliminary approach to officials close to Charter and the company is working with advisers to study a potential transaction, the Journal said.

The WSJ added that it was unclear if Charter's executives would be open to a transaction and that there was no guarantee that a deal would be struck.

Charter declined to comment, while Verizon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Charter's shares ( chtr ) surged nearly 9% to a record high of $338, before easing to trade up 6.4% at $330 on Thursday. Verizon's shares ( vz ) were down 1.6% at $49.

Verizon had a market capitalization of $203 billion as of Wednesday's close, while Charter was valued at nearly $84 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data.

A Verizon-Charter combination would bring together Verizon's more than 114 million wireless subscribers with Charter's cable network, which provides television to 17 million customers and broadband connections to 21 million, the Journal said.

Get Data Sheet , Fortune ’s technology newsletter

Verizon's traditional wireless business has been losing customers to smaller rivals T-Mobile U.S. ( tmus ) and Sprint ( s ) and the company has been looking to diversify its revenue stream.

To that end, Verizon struck a deal to buy Yahoo's core internet properties ( yhoo ) . But, the deal has been cast into doubt after Yahoo disclosed data breaches last year.

Charter completed its acquisition of Time Warner Cable last year.