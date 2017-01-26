Apple Just Hired Dropcam’s Co-Founder

Attendees stand outside of the 1 Infinite Loop building ahead of an Apple Inc. event at the company's headquarters in Cupertino, California, U.S., on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016.

Attendees stand outside of the 1 Infinite Loop building ahead of an Apple Inc. event at the company's headquarters in Cupertino, California, U.S., on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016. Michael Short — Bloomberg via Getty Images

Apple has hired Greg Duffy, co-founder of Dropcam, the Web-connected security camera company purchased by Google's Nest Group three years ago.

Duffy's new title and area of focus are unclear, according to The Information , which first reported the news Wednesday.

His name may be familiar because of the dustup he got into with Nest co-founder Tony Fadell last March. Nest had struggled after the acquisition and Fadell blamed Dropcam. Duffy took exception to Fadell's characterization of the Dropcam team as inexperienced in a blog post and the spat went very public.

Apple ( aapl ) confirmed Duffy's hire to Fortune, but didn't provide details on his new duties.

For more on Google Home, watch:

Given the success Amazon ( amzn ) has seen with its Alexa home-based virtual personal assistant —and now being challenged by Google ( googl ) Home — Apple is reportedly working on its own connected home offering . Duffy could come in handy there given his Dropcam and Nest experience.

Get Data Sheet , Fortune ’s technology newsletter

Apple entered the connected home market in 2015 with the release of HomeKit , a software toolset that lets companies tie their own connected home products into Siri, the virtual public assistant popularized in Apple's iPhone. Several companies showed off HomeKit-compliant products at the CES gadget expo in Las Vegas earlier this month.