Richard BransonBillionaire Richard Branson Really, Really Likes This Video Doorbell Startup
Most Powerful WomenWhy a Sexist Ranking of Airline Flight Attendants Doesn’t Fly
Delta Air Lines
GoogleGoogle Faces New Pressure Over So-Called ‘Super Profiles’
IF! Italians Festival 2015 - Day Two
Donald TrumpA National Park Service Twitter Account Just Became a Folk Hero
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-AUTO INDUSTRY
Elon Musk

Elon Musk Says He’s Really Not Joking About Boring Tunnels

Lucinda Shen
1:51 PM UTC

Elon Musk says he is serious about his tunnel—and plans are already in process.

In a string of early Wednesday tweets, the Tesla founder reported "exciting progress" on a tunnel that he made a seemingly offhand reference to over a month ago. Back then, Musk complained that "traffic is driving me nuts. Am going to build a tunnel boring machine and just start digging..."

He dubbed the company "The Boring Company."

In his most recent update, Musk announced that he plans to start digging in a month or so.

The announcement didn't come without a double take.

When asked where his tunnel would be, he responded: "Starting across from my desk at SpaceX." Assuming Musk is serious about the tunnel, that likely means it will begin from the area Musk can see outside his office window.

The SpaceX headquarters is in Hawthorne, Calif.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE