Elon Musk Says He’s Really Not Joking About Boring Tunnels

Elon Musk says he is serious about his tunnel —and plans are already in process.

In a string of early Wednesday tweets, the Tesla founder reported "exciting progress" on a tunnel that he made a seemingly offhand reference to over a month ago. Back then, Musk complained that " traffic is driving me nuts . Am going to build a tunnel boring machine and just start digging..."

He dubbed the company "The Boring Company."

In his most recent update, Musk announced that he plans to start digging in a month or so.

Exciting progress on the tunnel front. Plan to start digging in a month or so. - Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 25, 2017

The announcement didn't come without a double take.

When asked where his tunnel would be, he responded: "Starting across from my desk at SpaceX ." Assuming Musk is serious about the tunnel, that likely means it will begin from the area Musk can see outside his office window.

@_wsimson Starting across from my desk at SpaceX. Crenshaw and the 105 Freeway, which is 5 mins from LAX - Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 25, 2017

The SpaceX headquarters is in Hawthorne, Calif.