Amazon
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Is Turning a Whole Museum Into His Home
US-ENTERTAINMENT-AMAZON-EMMY-PARTY
Health Care
Some House Republicans Concerned by Rush to Repeal Obamacare
Aymara Marchante (L) and Wiktor Garcia sit with Maria Elena Santa Coloma, as they sign up for the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, before the February 15th deadline on February 5, 2015 in Miami, Florida.
Market Intelligence
George Soros Reportedly Lost $1 Billion After Donald Trump’s Big Win
Exclusive Interview With Billionaire Investor George Soros
privacy
WhatsApp Apparently Has a Dangerous Backdoor
Popular Smart Phone Apps Of 2016
JAPAN-COMPANY-NINTENDO
Nintendo logo Kazuhiro Nogi—AFP/Getty Images
Nintendo

You Can Now Pre-Order the Nintendo Switch. Here’s How

Kate Samuelson
Updated: 12:47 PM UTC

Nintendo has said its new Switch console will be available for consumers to buy beginning March 3. But if you're feeling super organized about getting your hands on the $299 hybrid gadget, here's where it's available to pre-order now.

Gamestop - with free shipping thrown in

Target - with a two-year "Video Game Hardware Protection Plan" for $39.00

Best Buy - where you can add two-year "Accidental Geek Squad Protection" for $49.99

Walmart - where you can arrange in-store pick-up on launch day

Amazon - at the time of this writing, the Switch is "c urrently unavailable" with no news about when it will be back in stock

Nintendo said on Twitter that a limited quantity of pre-orders for the Switch will begin Friday at 9 a.m. E.T., while supplies last, at the Nintendo Store in New York City.

The Switch is also being taken on tour. You can demo the Switch at:

  • New York City, NY – January 13-15
  • Toronto, Canada – January 27-29
  • Washington, D.C. – February 10-12
  • Chicago, IL – February 17-19
  • San Francisco, CA – February 24-26
  • Los Angeles, CA – March 3-5
Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE