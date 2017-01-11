Term Sheet — Wednesday, January 11

DOLLARS AND DEALS

Everything besides this news and Donald Trump’s scheduled press conference seems beside the point this morning, so here’s some venture data and private equity macro predictions to distract you. (If the topic of Trump , his business, and how his administration will affect regulation, finance, taxes and the economy is your thing, I suggest you check out Trumponomics Daily, Fortune ’s newest newsletter, written by Tory Newmyer, our lead Washington writer. Sign up here .)

Venture Data: Highlights from a new report from CB Insights and MoneyTree below.

• Dollars and deals are down: In the U.S., venture capitalists deployed $58.6 billion across 4,520 deals in 2016. That’s a 16% drop in capital and a 20% decline in deal volume over 2015. Globally, investment fell 23% and deal volume fell 10% over the year prior, driven by declines in the U.S. and Asia. (European funding actually rose .)

• AI is hot: Term Sheet has been a bit AI-obsessed lately, but for good reason. Deal volume grew 16% in Q4 over an already-hot 2015, and dollars invested grew 22%. (PS. Another day, another corporate VC backs another AI startup .)

• Cyber and Auto-tech is not: The companies in these areas may be thriving, but venture capitalists pulled back on their investing in the last part of the year. Cybersecurity investment fell 51% from Q3; Auto-tech investments declined as well.

• Q4 was slow: Quarterly deal volume dropped to its lowest since 2011. View the full report here .

Private Equity Outlook: KKR has published a collection of 100 charts detailing the macro-economic environment and what it means for the firm’s outlook. One part stuck out to me: KKR is often asked why private equity did not maintain its 400-500 basis point spread above public equities in this economic cycle. Here’s its answer:

Key to our thinking is that private equity returns do not deliver as big a spread during the early-to-middle stages of a bull market, which is generally what happened this cycle too.

Naturally, the firm believes its spread will return toward the end of this cycle, which it projects will last until 2019. Under President Trump, “meaningful government stimulus and fewer regulatory hurdles [will] unleash a virtuous cycle of confidence and investment.” (The firm also acknowledges the bear case, in which the administration rachets up trade tensions with little net fiscal stimulus, leading to recession.)

Inclusion: Ellen Pao is back investing in startups, though it’s only her part-time job. The Kapor Center for Social Impact has hired her as Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer. There, she’ll also back seed-stage companies focused on companies with a social mission (including education and healthcare), through Kapor Capital, the center’s investment arm. In 2015, Mitch Kapor and his wife Freada Kapor Klein pledged to invest $40 million towards initiatives aimed at helping women and underrepresented minorities advance in tech and entrepreneurship.

Feedback: I’ve been experimenting with the length of this column as some have noted it can get unwieldy at times. I’d like to hear from you: Do you prefer short and sweet, or comprehensive and in-depth?