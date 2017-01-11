Professional Services
Al Gore’s Former Partner Is Back With Another Web Venture
Electric Vehicles
Rivals Gang up on Tesla Over Charging Infrastructure
BMW Group, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Company und der Volkswagen Konzern mit Porsche und Audi planen Joint Venture für ultraschnelles Hochleistungsladenetz an wichtigen Verkehrsachsen in Europa
South Korea
The Head of Samsung Could Be in Big Trouble in South Korea
SKOREA-POLITICS-SCANDAL-PARK-CORPORATES
Bentley
2017 Bentley Bentayga: A Pinnacle SUV in Every Way
Raw Organic Bunch of Bananas
Employees and non-employees are all welcome to take one, said Amazon bhofack2 Getty Images/iStockphoto
Amazon

Amazon Now Gives Away 5,000 Bananas a Day

Lucinda Shen
Updated: 12:41 PM UTC

When thinking up ways to give back to its home city, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos decided to give out free bananas.

That was in December 2015, when Amazon first launched the Community Banana Stand, handing out bananas to whoever wants a snack. Over a year later, Amazon has handed out over a million bananas to the Lake Union and Denny Regrade communities in Seattle, averaging almost 5,000 a day, the company said recently.

By comparison, Seattle was home to just 662,400 people in 2015, according to the city's Office of Planning and Community Development. Employees and non-employees are welcome to grab one, or even more, of the fruit.

"We hope you will stop by for a healthy snack, and maybe pick up an interesting fact or two from our friendly 'banistas,'" Amazon's said, along with a video touting the initiative.

Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE