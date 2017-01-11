Employees and non-employees are all welcome to take one, said Amazon

When thinking up ways to give back to its home city, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos decided to give out free bananas.

That was in December 2015, when Amazon first launched the Community Banana Stand, handing out bananas to whoever wants a snack. Over a year later, Amazon has handed out over a million bananas to the Lake Union and Denny Regrade communities in Seattle, averaging almost 5,000 a day, the company said recently .

By comparison, Seattle was home to just 662,400 people in 2015, according to the city's Office of Planning and Community Development . Employees and non-employees are welcome to grab one, or even more, of the fruit.

"We hope you will stop by for a healthy snack, and maybe pick up an interesting fact or two from our friendly 'banistas,'" Amazon's said, along with a video touting the initiative.