Martin Shkreli Is Looking for a Date to Donald Trump’s Inauguration

Martin Shkreli smiles on Capitol Hill in Washington during the House Committee on Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on his former company's decision to raise the price of a lifesaving medicine on Feb. 4, 2016. Susan Walsh—AP

Martin Shkreli, the former Turing Pharmaceuticals CEO who became infamous for raising the price of an AIDS drug more than 50-fold and has since engaged in a variety of antics , is looking for a date to Donald Trump’s inauguration.

But so far, his quest does not seem to be going very well.

In true Shkreli style, he appears to have done much of his asking on Twitter. He messaged journalist Lauren Duca, telling her: “i have a +1 to the inaug” and asking if she wanted to join him. It appeared she did not.

I would rather eat my own organs pic.twitter.com/IgeCRZqk8w - Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) January 5, 2017

well, start with your heart. what a cold you know what! https://t.co/h1KwNlzec4 - Martin Shkreli (@MartinShkreli) January 5, 2017

But soon after Duca tweeted her rejection, the pharma “bad boy” had bounced back and was asking other women. He hit up social media personality and fitness guru Jen Selter before asking Observer writer Dana Schwartz if she would be in Washington, D.C. for the event.

What are you doing for inauguration? @JenSelter - Martin Shkreli (@MartinShkreli) January 5, 2017

aiyo @DanaSchwartzzz u gonna be in DC boo - Martin Shkreli (@MartinShkreli) January 5, 2017

Unfortunately for Shkreli, Schwartz was also less than thrilled with her invitation.

Sorry I already made really fun plans to gnaw off all of my limbs. https://t.co/nORcuVSQlm - Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) January 5, 2017

However, Selter had not publicly answered Shkreli as of Thursday afternoon, and the guy once called the "most hated man in America" likely still needs to fill his plus one spot. So there may still be hope for a lucky lady — or gent — hoping to score a day by Shkreli’s side.