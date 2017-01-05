Personal Finance
Martin Shkreli Is Looking for a Date to Donald Trump’s Inauguration

Abigail Abrams
Updated: 7:24 PM UTC

Martin Shkreli, the former Turing Pharmaceuticals CEO who became infamous for raising the price of an AIDS drug more than 50-fold and has since engaged in a variety of antics, is looking for a date to Donald Trump’s inauguration.

But so far, his quest does not seem to be going very well.

In true Shkreli style, he appears to have done much of his asking on Twitter. He messaged journalist Lauren Duca, telling her: “i have a +1 to the inaug” and asking if she wanted to join him. It appeared she did not.

But soon after Duca tweeted her rejection, the pharma “bad boy” had bounced back and was asking other women. He hit up social media personality and fitness guru Jen Selter before asking Observer writer Dana Schwartz if she would be in Washington, D.C. for the event.

Unfortunately for Shkreli, Schwartz was also less than thrilled with her invitation.

However, Selter had not publicly answered Shkreli as of Thursday afternoon, and the guy once called the "most hated man in America" likely still needs to fill his plus one spot. So there may still be hope for a lucky lady — or gent — hoping to score a day by Shkreli’s side.

