Pushing Back on Critics, Faraday Future Unveils Its ‘New Species’ of Electric Car

Faraday Future unveils the FF91 at an event a day before CES in Las Vegas. Photograph by Kirsten Korosec

At a packed and hyped event on Tuesday, Faraday Future lifted the veil on the FF91, an Internet-connected autonomous electric vehicle it described as the birth of a new breed.

For $5,000, consumers can get in line to reserve this "new species," an all-electric vehicle that will get an estimated 378 miles on a single charge and is expected to be delivered in 2018.

The event itself was filled with much of the pomp and circumstance that garnered the electric vehicle startup so much criticism last year when it showed off its concept vehicle , the FFZero1, at an event the day before CES, the annual consumer electronics show in Las Vegas.

Faraday Future returned to CES again this year, and found some redemption. This year, there was a car that could actually drive—including a live drag demo onstage—and park itself without a human at the wheel.

There were also a lot of promises. The car was presented as a highly customized vehicle that will recognize passengers as they approach; equipped with two Internet hotspots to provide constant connection to Internet content and the "greatest battery pack density"; and serving as fastest production vehicle on the road.

"We're not stopping with automotive," said Nick Sampson, Faraday Future's senior vice president of R&D and engineering. "We don't consider ourselves a car company, we're a technology company reformatting the future of mobility."

There were some missteps as well. The company's primary backer, LeEco founder Jia Yueting, came onstage to demonstrate its autonomous driving, and the FF91 couldn't be convinced to move. Later, the car successfully crept forward on its own.

The reveal follows weeks of teasers and a number of hiccups, including the departure of several key executives , questions of Yueting's access to capital, and the halt of construction on its factory in North Las Vegas.

Despite its troubles, Sampson closed the event with a promise to remain persistent and quiet the company's critics.