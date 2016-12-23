Take a Break For The Holidays

If you’re actually at work today, please stop as soon as you can.

This is serious. The next ten days are the only part of the year when much of the Western world honors an unspoken agreement to take it easy. You’d be crazy not to use every minute of it. You already know the reasons: You work too hard and sleep too little. But you may not fully realize how bad this problem is for you, your family, and your colleagues .

By working too much and resting too little you become cranky and more pessimistic. Your judgment is poor and you can’t solve problems well, which is hardly surprising because you can’t think clearly or remember what you hear. Your health deteriorates because exhaustion makes you hungrier and loads up your body with stress hormones. You crave sugar and carbohydrates, making you fat, which increases the risk of sleep apnea, which means you’ll sleep even less and make all these problems worse.

Ah, you say, but this is the price I must pay in order to do the mountain of work in front of me. But it isn’t true. You actually accomplish less by pushing yourself too hard .

If you chronically overwork and under-rest, a good night’s sleep won’t cure what ails you. You need several consecutive days of abundant rest combined with stress-reducing activities. Don’t overthink this. You just need to take time to do what fulfills you and makes you happy.

That is, you desperately need this break.

So please don’t squander it. After all, it comes but once a year. Treasure it, relish it. Relax like there’s no tomorrow.

That’s what I’m planning to do. I’ll see you back here, rested, relaxed, and energized, on January 3.

You can share Power Sheet with friends and followers here .