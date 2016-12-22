After a look at the Transportation Security Administration's 10 most unusual checkpoint finds of 2016, you'd be hard pressed to understand why anyone would own any of these items—let alone try to carry them on a plane.
From fake hand grenades to a fake corpse, the TSA's social media team is clearly having a lot of fun showing off some of the strangest, scariest, and funniest finds that officers have made across the country—often packaged with helpful travel tips to boot.
A special shout-out is in order for Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport, which is the world's busiest airport and site of three of this year's top 10 confiscations.
And though it should go without being said: You are discouraged from attempting to fly with any of this contraband.
10. A hand grenade trailer hitch cover at the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport in California
9. A Hello Kitty firearm at Bradley International Airport in Connecticut
8. A replica of Negan’s bat Lucille (from The Walking Dead) at Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Georgia
7. A golden hand grenade at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey
6. A replica suicide vest at Richmond International Airport in Virginia
5. A bladed dragon claw at Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Georgia
4. Five dead seahorses in a brandy bottle at Detroit Metropolitan Airport in Michigan
3. A five-bladed flogger at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Texas
2. A "post-apocalyptic bullet-adorned" gas mask at Miami International Airport in Florida
1. A movie prop corpse at Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Georgia
Please don't make us tell you again.