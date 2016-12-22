The TSA’s Most ‘Unusual’ Finds of 2016 Are Straight Up Baffling

After a look at the Transportation Security Administration's 10 most unusual checkpoint finds of 2016, you'd be hard pressed to understand why anyone would own any of these items—let alone try to carry them on a plane.

From fake hand grenades to a fake corpse, the TSA's social media team is clearly having a lot of fun showing off some of the strangest, scariest, and funniest finds that officers have made across the country—often packaged with helpful travel tips to boot.

A special shout-out is in order for Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport, which is the world's busiest airport and site of three of this year's top 10 confiscations.

And though it should go without being said: You are discouraged from attempting to fly with any of this contraband.

10. A hand grenade trailer hitch cover at the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport in California

9. A Hello Kitty firearm at Bradley International Airport in Connecticut

8. A replica of Negan’s bat Lucille (from The Walking Dead ) at Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Georgia

7. A golden hand grenade at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey

6. A replica suicide vest at Richmond International Airport in Virginia

5. A bladed dragon claw at Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Georgia

We’re pretty sure this isn’t a letter opener. A bladed dragon claw perhaps??? Whatever it is, it should be packed in checked baggage. It was discovered in a carry-on bag at Atlanta (ATL). A photo posted by TSA (@tsa) on Nov 27, 2016 at 2:26pm PST

4. Five dead seahorses in a brandy bottle at Detroit Metropolitan Airport in Michigan

An oversized bottle of liquor was detected in a carry-on bag at Detroit (DTW). Not only was the large bottle of liquor prohibited, but so were the five dead endangered seahorses that were inside the bottle. Michigan Fish and Game responded and confiscated the bottle. A photo posted by TSA (@tsa) on Mar 19, 2016 at 11:22am PDT

3. A five-bladed flogger at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Texas

2. A "post-apocalyptic bullet-adorned" gas mask at Miami International Airport in Florida

1. A movie prop corpse at Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Georgia

Talk about deadheading... This crusty ol' chap is actually a prop from the #TexasChainsawMassacre movie. He was brought through a checkpoint at the Atlanta (#ATL) International Airport, where as you can see, he was screened and sent on his jolly way. #TSAOnTheJob A photo posted by TSA (@tsa) on May 15, 2016 at 3:41pm PDT

Please don't make us tell you again.