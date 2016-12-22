Here’s One of the Most Damaging Mistakes an Entrepreneur Can Make

You have a great product. It’s so great, in fact, that you figure it will sell itself, leaving you time to come up with another great product. Right?

Wrong.

“Every business only sells one thing,” says Ian Siegel, CEO and co-founder of job search platform ZipRecruiter. “The key is identifying what that one thing is your customers expect from you and being the best at it.”

W here entrepreneurs often go wrong is they rush to build new products, features, and services instead of focusing on sales, marketing, and public relations for their existing offerings, he says.

So, while you might be tempted to add tons of new products to your slate or venture into a new industry category, stop. What you should do is “obsessively focus on how you’re going to tell as many people as possible about your one thing."

Check out the video above for more from Siegel on how entrepreneurs can successfully grow their companies.