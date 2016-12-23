These Restaurants and Stores Are Open on Christmas Day

When it comes to finding a last-minute meal on Christmas, you're usually stuck ordering Chinese. But luckily, this year, some stores will stay open.

Whether you're looking for a place to eat on Christmas Day, some forgotten ingredients, or even a last-minute gift, GOBankingRates has put together a guide looking at the restaurants, retailers, and grocery stores that will be open on Christmas Day . However, as you might suspect, it's a fairly slim list—with only about a 100 restaurants and stores slated to stay open for the holidays.

To see a few of the big name places that will be open, check out our list below. To be sure, though, it's always best to call ahead.

If you're hungry :

Applebee’s —Most locations are closed. But if you're New York City, the Applebee's in Times Square will be open during its regular hours on Christmas Day. Many locations across the nation will open until 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve, though.

Buca di Beppo —Most of this mid-scale Italian restaurant's locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Christmas Day. It will also be open during the same time on Christmas Eve.

Denny’s —Per usual, this chain will be open 24 hours—so good news if you're looking for a late-night meal on Christmas.

IHOP —Almost all (99%) of locations are franchised and determine their own hours, so it's best to call ahead.

Papa John’s —This pizza chain will be open from noon to 11 p.m. on Christmas Day.

Starbucks —If Santa needs a pick-me-up, he's likely to head here: Most locations and will also be open from 6 a.m to 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve, but will also be open from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Christmas Day.

Steak ‘n Shake— Locations re-open at 11 a.m. on Christmas Day.

TGIFriday’s —Most locations open 3 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., and are open form 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Waffle House — This institution keeps its doors open 24/7, ensuring you can get your hash browns, waffles, or eggs whenever you'd like.

If you need a few last minute cooking ingredients:

Albertsons— Most stores open 9-4 p.m.

CVS —Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Rite Aid —Open regular hours, but it's best to call your local store to verify.

Walgreen’s —Some locations retain normal hours (24/7), but non-24/7 stores are open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

If you're searching for a last minute gift:

7-Eleven —The convenient store is open on Christmas Day. (Regular hours).

Family Dollar —If all else fails, you're bound to find a fast and inexpensive gift here. (Regular hours).

To see the full-list of restaurants and stores that will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, click here .