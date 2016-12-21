Google
This Is What YouTube Has Planned for 2017
YouTube chief product officer Neal Mohan in Dec. 2016
italy
Italy May Be Forced to Bailout Its Third Biggest Bank
ITALY-US-BRITAIN-PEOPLE-WEDDING-CLOONEY
Apple
Nokia Files More Patent Suits Against Apple
Apple Inc. Announces New iPhone And iPad Pro
Market Intelligence
Here’s Why Micron Shares Jumped Today
CNBC Events
The biotech deal man. Photograph by CNBC NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Allergan

Allergan’s CEO Has Struck an Insane Number of Biotech Deals

Sy Mukherjee
Updated: Dec 21, 2016 11:04 PM UTC

Allergan (agn) chief Brent Saunders has had a pretty remarkable career trajectory. He headed up Bausch & Lomb until the eye care specialist was snatched up by the (now-infamous) Valeant Pharmaceuticals (vrx); sat at the top perch of Forest Laboratories before becoming CEO of that company's acquirer, Actavis, in 2014; and, finally, took over as the top dog at Allergan after Actavis bought it and adopted the Botox-maker's name.

Click here to subscribe to Brainstorm Health Daily, our brand new newsletter about health innovations.

But while Saunders' resume may ultimately be defined by his role in several massive mergers, his reputation in biotech is rooted in a rock 'em, sock 'em approach to deal-making which has led to his reputation as one of the industry's biggest boosters—especially in a year when biotech has been hopelessly floundering in the marketplace, with major sector indices plunging by 20%.

In his chief executive roles since taking the reins at Forest Labs, Saunders has struck a stunning 18 deals valued at nearly $13.5 billion (and that doesn't even include licensing arrangements for experimental therapies and platforms). For some context: the largest biopharma deal to actually close this year was Shire's $32 billion mega-merger with Baxter International spinoff Baxalta (the $66 billion Bayer-Monsanto marriage announced in September has yet to conclude).

https://twitter.com/AndyBiotech/status/811260073452441600

Saunders' targets have ranged from dermatology-focused companies that match up well with its Botox brand to riskier bets on firms making drugs for diseases with a dearth of available therapies, like the liver condition Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

Despite the outsize numbers, Saunders' decisions shouldn't come as much of a surprise. Bolt-on acquisitions have been a concerted effort on his part after the implosion of what would have been a historic $160 billion mega-merger between Allergan and Pfizer.

He's also been leading an effort to convince drug makers to voluntarily back away from massive drug price hikes, promoting a "social contract" with patients and warning that lawmakers will take matters into their own hands if the practice proceeds unabated.

Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE