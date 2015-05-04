Ahead of its relaunch of Beats Music, Apple (AAPL) is putting the screws to Spotify’s free music-streaming service. It’s also attracting the attention of federal regulators.
Apple is pushing big music labels to try to convince Spotify and other similar services to end their free services in favor of only offering subscriptions, reports The Verge.
Around 60 million people use Spotify, but only 15 million of them are paid subscribers. The Verge notes that if the free service was done away with, Apple and Beats — the subscription music service co-founded by hip-hop icon Dr. Dre — would be in a good spot to win the business of users looking to sign up for a pay service.
From The Verge:
In its most recent quarterly earnings report, Apple posted $58 billion in revenue.