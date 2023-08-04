A breakthrough postpartum depression treatment is on the verge of FDA approval. The fast-acting pill can improve symptoms in just 3 days

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected Friday to announce its decision on the first pill specifically for postpartum depression—and experts Fortune spoke to have their fingers crossed tightly for approval.

Zuranolone—a steroid that works to rapidly repair dysregulated neuronal networks in the brain—would be only the second drug approved for the condition. The other, Zulresso (brexanolone), was approved by the FDA in 2019. But it’s administered via IV and requires a hospital admission, making it inaccessible to many women.

Such a barrier doesn’t exist with Zuranolone, a pill taken at home once daily for two weeks. For many women, one or two courses of the medication over a year will be enough to send them into remission and keep them there, Dr. Kristina Deligiannidis, lead clinical trial investigator for the new drug, tells Fortune.

Improvement in just 3 days

Zuranolone offers a “rapid reduction of depressive symptoms starting as early as day three—after two doses of medicine—and showed continued improvement through day 15,” she said, adding that it continues to work for 45 days.

The fast-acting, temporary nature of the drug stands in contrast to standard-of-care antidepressants that might otherwise be prescribed, which usually take four to six weeks to begin to help, and two to three months to fully kick in, according to Deligiannidis.

Women with postpartum depression are busy sustaining a new life, plus their own, and perhaps the lives of other children as well—and they can’t wait months for relief, she said:

“Especially for women with severe postpartum depression, this could be a life-saving option.”

“It’s like Z-Pak for depression,” Dr. Craig Chepke, medical director of Excel Psychiatric Associates in Huntersville, N.C., and occasional consultant for Zuranolone developer SAGE Therapeutics, tells Fortune.

He is referencing azithromycin, a quick-acting, five-day course of pills for bacterial infections like bronchitis and pneumonia often prescribed by general practitioners.

“This is exactly how primary care providers would love to treat depression,” he said of Zuranolone. “It fits with the model they’re used to. I think they’re going to be more comfortable, that it’s just like treating a UTI or a sinus infection, and think, ‘I can do that.’”

This is a developing story and will be updated.