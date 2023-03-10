Pedro Pascal’s apparently caffeine-laden Starbucks order is sending TikTok into a frenzy. But is it safe?

Heartthrob du jour Pedro Pascal orders his Strabucks espresso with at least six shots, apparently—and now TikTokers are following his lead.

But is the order even safe?

In a recent fan interaction posted to the social media site, the The Last of Us and The Mandalorian actor is shown holding a Starbucks cup with a very dark—and apparently very concentrated—liquid inside.

A follow-up fan video zooms in on Pascal’s order, providing clarity: It’s an iced “quad” espresso, in a venti cup, with extra ice—and six shots.

Each Starbucks espresso shot contains 75 milligrams of caffeine. Six shots would total 450 milligrams of caffeine—just slightly over the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s recommended daily limit of 400 milligrams.

If the drink contained the quad’s four shots plus an additional six, that would bring its caffeine total to 750 milligrams—nearly double the recommended daily limit.

For most people, a drink with 450 milligrams of caffeine would likely be safe, experts say. But everyone is unique—and so is their caffeine tolerance. Some medical conditions and medications can make people extra sensitive to the stimulant. Those who are pregnant, trying to become pregnant, or breastfeeding—or who are concerned about a medical condition or medication they’re on—should talk to their health care provider for tailored advice, the FDA recommends.

As a rule of thumb, however, you might be over-caffeinated if you experience these symptoms, according to the FDA:

Insomnia

Jitters

Anxiety

Fast heart rate

Upset stomach

Nausea

Headache

Dysphoria, or a feeling of unhappiness

Aside from the recommended 400-milligram daily limit, here’s another good number to keep in mind: 1,200. That’s the number of milligrams at which toxic effects of caffeine, like seizures, can occur (at least in the case of rapid consumption), the FDA warns. Extreme amounts of caffeine can be fatal.

That said, it makes total sense to Pascal’s admirers that the “internet’s boyfriend,” as he’s been dubbed, needs a super-sized order of stimulant.

As one fan remarked: “Daddy needs his coffee every morning to carry the entire world and a fandom on his shoulders.”