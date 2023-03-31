Former President Donald Trump’s NFT collection is having a moment after he became the first former U.S. president to be criminally indicted.

The 45,000-piece collection of stiff-looking Trumps in a variety of poses and costumes—like the one shown above—have seen a 445% increase in sales, about $186,000, over the past 24 hours, according to CryptoSlam. The lowest priced NFT of the bunch was up 13% at 0.55 Ether, or just around $1,000 as of Friday, according to NFT Price Floor.

The huge jump in sales is particularly notable because March was one of the slowest for the collection as trading volume, prior to the indictment, had fallen by half compared to the previous month.

Earlier this year, the NFT collection recorded just over $22,000 in sales during a 24-hour period—a stark decline from the $4.5 million the project brought in when it launched in December. During the original sale, the NFTs sold for $99 each and were promoted by Trump in a video on his Twitter-alternative Truth Social.

In addition to the NFTs, a cryptocurrency called FreedomCoin, previously TrumpCoin, shot up 50% on Friday.

While spike in Trump NFT prices suggest merchandise and collectibles tied to the former President are getting a boost from the indictment, others may also enjoy a windfall from the news. Namely, another person at the center of his indictment, porn star Stormy Daniels, has also seen some money come her way.

“#TeamStormy merch [and] autograph orders are pouring in,” Daniels said in a tweet on Thursday, as people rushed to support the woman who Trump allegedly paid to stay silent about an affair. Trump denies the allegations.

Daniel, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, sells merchandise like a $30 dog chew toy resembling Trump on her website, Fortune has reported.