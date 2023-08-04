Lionel Messi is such a smash hit for MLS that Ares Management is pumping another $75 million into his last-place Inter Miami

Ares Management is investing an extra $75 million in Inter Miami CF, the Major League Soccer club that’s riding high following the arrival of superstar Lionel Messi.

Inter Miami will use the money from US-based Ares’s credit group to develop its proposed Miami Freedom Park stadium and fund other growth initiatives, according to a statement on Friday. Ares has now invested $225 million in Inter Miami since 2021.

Inter Miami, currently languishing at the bottom of the MLS Eastern Conference league, has been boosted by the arrival of Messi, considered by many to be the greatest footballer of all time.

The Argentine joined from Paris Saint-Germain FC last month and has had an immediate impact on the pitch, driving Inter Miami to three successive victories and scoring five goals along the way. Tickets to Inter Miami games have been selling out in minutes thanks to the Messi effect.

Inter Miami saw off strong competition from the cash-rich Saudi Pro League to sign Messi, who had also been courted by his former club FC Barcelona. Messi is a seven time Ballon d’Or winner, who led Argentina to victory in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Inter Miami was established in 2018, making it one of the newer teams competing in the MLS. It was launched with the backing of former Manchester United FC, Real Madrid CF and LA Galaxy star David Beckham, who’s a co-owner. Sportico estimated Inter Miami was valued at $585 million last year.

Details of Inter Miami’s value after the latest injection from Ares were not disclosed in Friday’s statement. Jorge Mas, the club’s managing owner, said in a July interview that its value could reach $1.5 billion within a year.

“We are excited to upsize our strategic investment in the club,” Jim Miller, co-head of sports, media and entertainment strategies at Ares, said in the statement. “Our work together and the progress made since our initial investment has only reinforced our confidence in Inter Miami’s bright future.”

Ares is also an investor in Spanish football club Atlético de Madrid and Eagle Football Holdings, a multiclub owner that backs teams including England’s Crystal Palace FC and Olympique Lyonnais in France.