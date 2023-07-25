Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is one of the wealthiest entertainers in the world—and a staunch supporter of actors striking for better pay across the board.

The wrestler turned actor, who has amassed a personal fortune worth more than a quarter of a billion dollars, made a “historic” donation to help members of U.S. actors’ union SAG-AFTRA support themselves while they’re on the picket lines.

SAG-AFTRA, which has around 160,000 members, went on strike last week over pay, working conditions, and concerns relating to the use of A.I. in the film industry.

It joined the Writers Guild of America—a union representing thousands of Hollywood writers—which went on strike in early May, marking the industry’s biggest shutdown in more than six decades.

The SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s Emergency Financial Assistance Program, which was used during the pandemic to provide members with financial support, will be used to help actors stay afloat during the strike.

According to Variety, the organization’s president, Courtney B. Vance, and executive director Cyd Wilson recently wrote to 2,700 of the union’s highest-earning members, detailing the financial hardship many of those on strike would find themselves in as a result of walking off the job.

“We rely on donations and grants to provide services,” Wilson told the entertainment news outlet. “When we hit a crisis like this and we’re going to spend millions and millions of dollars in financial assistance, this is when we need our high-profile talent who can afford it, who are in a situation to help others.”

Variety reported on Monday that Johnson reached out to the foundation to offer help shortly after the letter had been sent, eventually making a seven-figure donation. The exact amount is being kept confidential, but will reportedly help provide aid to thousands of actors.

“I want to thank Dwayne for his tremendous generosity, compassion, and initiative to step up in this significant and meaningful way for our community,” Vance said. “On behalf of the thousands who will be helped by his historic donation, thank you, thank you, thank you.”

A spokesperson for Johnson was not available when contacted by Fortune.

Representatives for the SAG-AFTRA Foundation and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP)—the organization that was negotiating with the union before it went on strike—were not available for comment.

‘A call to arms’

The SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s president reportedly told the Black Adam star in a phone call that he was “stepping up in a way that is allowing others to know the dire necessity” of the situation as the actors’ strike nears its third week.

Vance later labeled Johnson’s donation “a call to arms for all of us to know that we just have to step up however you can” in an interview with Variety.

“If your step up is $10, step up. Because that $10 is going to help somebody. If it’s $10,000, if it’s $10 million, step up, because we have to,” he said. “Dwayne is letting everyone know, ‘I’m here. What are you going to do?’”

The rise of ‘The Rock’

Johnson—who transitioned into acting after a successful career as pro wrestler The Rock—has an estimated net worth of $270 million and can command more than $20 million per movie.

He has starred in a string of box office hits, including Disney’s Moana, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and the Fast & Furious franchise.

Film industry publication Puck reported earlier this month that the actor is being paid $50 million to star in Amazon’s upcoming holiday flick Red One, which would make him the highest-paid actor in Hollywood.

In 2022, he was the highest-paid actor on Forbes’s annual “Highest-Paid Entertainers” list, with his massive social media following and sprawling business empire contributing to his financial success on top of his movie payouts.

It hasn’t always been that way, however—early on in his career, Johnson, who faced poverty struggles in his youth, moved back in with his parents with just $7 to his name after getting cut from the Canadian Football League.