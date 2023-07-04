America needs a new vision for road travel

As the summer travel season hits the July 4th milestone, air travel woes are once again dominating headlines and the national conversation about the country’s transportation systems and infrastructure.

Air travel disruption has a significant impact and is rightly a focus of scrutiny. Still, it is just one source of pain for travelers, the transportation system, and America’s travel and tourism economy.

It’s not making as many national headlines, but those navigating our nation’s roadways are increasingly facing congested, bottlenecked, and inaccessible roads and highways, often with no obvious cause. And with a record 43 million Americans getting behind the wheel for the July 4th holiday, these issues–and the impact they have on travelers and the economy–are likely to be front and center once again.

Our nation’s roadways are by far the most utilized, affordable, and accessible way for travelers to see the country. So why has road travel largely remained on the sidelines during the near-constant debate in Washington and elsewhere over our nation’s transportation systems and infrastructure?

It’s time for that to change.

As chairman of the U.S. Commerce Department’s Travel and Tourism Advisory Board, I am committed to elevating roads and highways in the national conversation on infrastructure. It’s long past time to support our nation’s travelers and economy by focusing on these vital infrastructure issues.

There’s a clear reason why road trips are how most travelers see the country. Road travel is the most affordable form of transportation and is among our best tools for boosting our tourism economy and ensuring as many people as possible can see the wonders of our nation.

Take, for example, a family visit to Las Vegas from Southern California. Despite its reputation for adult-centered offerings and high-end experiences, Las Vegas is also a frequent destination for families wanting an affordable and unforgettable getaway.

First, though, they need to get here.

Air travel for a family of four from Southern California to Las Vegas can range between $400-$1,200 or more–plus baggage fees, among other costs.

A road trip to Las Vegas, meanwhile, can cost less than $100 in fuel costs. The cost often means the difference between traveling or staying home.

Unfortunately, many of the 16 million travelers who make the trip on I-15 from California to Las Vegas are experiencing serious delays and bottlenecks. What should be a three-and-a-half hour trip often stretches to 10 hours or more. On New Year’s Day, the backup spanned 18 miles.

Political leaders in both California and Nevada want the bottleneck fixed. There are no complicated engineering challenges or easement issues–road improvements and expansions could alleviate this issue. Yet the work remains undone.

This project, like so many others, is an example of projects with an outsized positive impact on surrounding communities and industries becoming mired in red tape – often without the spotlight, funding, or prioritization needed to make them a reality.

Last year’s bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act was a vital first step in changing that. Still, there is much work to do.

The $1.2 trillion bill provided desperately needed investment in our nation’s infrastructure, but there is still funding available to be appropriated. We have an opportunity and obligation to ensure this funding supports the improvement of our roads and highways.

One place to start is the U.S. Department of Transportation’s (DOT) National Travel and Tourism Infrastructure Strategic Plan. DOT is currently updating the plan, which aims to identify and prioritize projects that strengthen the transportation system and its role as the backbone of the nation’s travel and tourism economy.

Travel and tourism is one of the top economic drivers for the country. It produces an economic footprint in the trillions and supports nearly 15 million jobs. Investing in our nation’s roads and highways will not only result in a safer and more enjoyable experience for travelers but also provide a significant boost in economic development and job creation for communities throughout the country.

In addition to improving roads and highways, we also need a newer, more modern vision for what road travel entails in the 21st century. Achieving this begins with a broader conversation on the issue – one that includes innovative solutions that allow more people to travel along America’s roads with less congestion and reduced emissions. As travel leaders, we have a responsibility to help make a more seamless, sustainable road travel experience a reality.

The economic and community benefits of implementing a 21st-century strategy for road travel are clear. The worsening state of road travel is equally clear. It’s time we give our nation’s roads and highways the attention and investment they so desperately deserve. America’s Interstate Highway System was once the envy of the world. If we want to keep America moving, we need to make roadways a top infrastructure priority.

Bill Hornbuckle is the president and CEO of MGM Resorts International. He also serves as the chairman of the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Travel and Tourism Advisory Board.

