With 323 million people on dating apps like Hinge across the globe, it can be pretty impossible to find what—or indeed who—you’re looking for.

Among the criteria for many will be personality, alignment on religious, political and social views and, increasingly, whether or not their match is on the same page financially.

Users now adding their credit scores to their profiles are reporting a windfall of interest, with many women reporting an increased number of matches and better outcomes on dates.

Leah Nicewander—whose video went viral in February after sharing her experience of the trend on TikTok—revealed she got 17 dates in 30 days after adding her ‘exceptional’ score of 811 to her profile.

Her matches were clearly impressed, with Nicewander sharing responses such as “this is the best thing I’ve ever seen on this app”, “that’s a plus in my book” and “marry me”.

Speaking to Newsweek, Nicewander said: “I have always been responsible with my bank account and I think ahead into the future when it comes to money. So when I dated guys in the past who blew all their money on pointless things, it bothered me.”

And it’s not just worked for Nicewander, droves of people have reported good results from the tactic—but they need to be careful.

‘It says I’m smart and responsible’

Sarah Hoenig is 23 and lives in Dallas, Texas—with a very healthy credit score.

The assistant buyer for a jewelry brand added her credit score to her profile after seeing a woman on TikTok do the same, resulting in a flurry of interactions and dates.

“I thought it was so funny and so smart,” Hoenig told Fortune during a phone interview. “And soon after I saw her video I got a note that my credit score had gone up and I just thought: ‘This is absolutely perfect, I’m going to go for it’.”

That was in February and since then the credit score ‘prompt’ has been Hoenig’s most successful conversation starter. In fact she’s had 224 matches off the back of her credit score screenshot.

When she’s later met up on dates with the matches, they frequently ask how Hoenig got such a good credit score and how they can improve their own.

“I think guys have this idea that women are bad with money and use their credit cards all the time and don’t care, but that’s not true,” said Hoenig. “It’s funny and original to post your credit score, but I think a lot of guys find that responsibility sexy.”

And the Kent State Graduate is likely right. According to money researchers The Ascent, 68.6% of men prefer a partner who sets clear financial goals—and presumably follows through with them.

“It changes the balance as well—it says I’m smart and responsible so I’m taken seriously. It’s unfortunate that that can be what it takes with some guys, but it can also attract the sort of guy who are open to more of a strong woman.

“All the guys I’ve gone on dates with off the back of the credit score prompt are super comfortable and confident and think it’s great that I did it,” she added.

Hoenig said if more men took up the practice they too might get more matches: “It’s something I look for—that someone’s financially responsible.”

‘Remain vigilant’

The practice of popping a credit score on a dating app is now so commonplace that credit experts Experian have begun offering advice to users.

James Jones, head of Consumer Affairs at Experian, told Fortune sharing this sort of information now seems like a “no-brainer” to many, but cautioned individuals to stay vigilant in the early stages of a new match.

“If you have a high score that you’re proud of, you may want to show it off, and it could also provide you with a good conversation starter about money,” Jones said. “It’s beneficial to be open and honest about money to make sure you’re financially compatible. But do make sure you avoid sharing too much information as you can never be 100% sure of people’s intentions during the early stages of getting to know them.

“Sharing your credit score alone might not seem dangerous, but it could make you a potential target for scammers. Revealing your score along with other personal details that might be used maliciously, such as your date of birth or personal address, could set you up for trouble.”

Jones also pointed out that credit scores can change throughout a person’s life so judging another on it may not be fair.

“Whatever you decide to do, make sure you only use trusted dating apps. Also, keep in mind that fraudsters often encourage their victims to move to another messaging app as quickly as possible so no proof of the fraud can be found,” he advised. “So, be careful and if you do move to another platform to communicate, remain vigilant.”