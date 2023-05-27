5 zero-proof drinks to sip this summer

Mocktails are no longer just on trend—they’ve become standard. Zero-proof, non-alcoholic beverages have revolutionized the beverage industry over the last few years, attracting both sober and sober curious customers as well as cocktail lovers who just want a non-alc option once in a while. The rise of non-alc elixirs and wines have also prompted scores of celebrities and large liquor brands alike to cash in with launching and acquiring startups making mixers and standalone non-alc drinks.

With summer celebrations on the horizon, here are five non-alcoholic, inclusive beverages making waves that you can safely sip all season long.

Few non-alcoholic wines have come even close to offering the body, nose, and palette that traditional wine (with an ABV around approximately 12% and higher) offers. But French Bloom, based in the South of France, certainly comes close and is an ideal option for anyone looking for a wine similar to rosé but without the alcohol. Both its cuvées (blends) are organic and vegan-certified, contain no sulfites or conservatives, and are low calorie with no sugars added.

It could be argued that the rise of the spritz drink over the last few years has paved the way for the non-alc movement as low-ABV drinks have also risen in popularity. Ghia is taking advantage of both trends with an apertif designed to be mixed into a spritz with sparkling water or carbonated mixer (rule of thumb: one part Ghia, three parts bubbles). Launched three years ago, the brand has seen 77% growth over the past year alone, and even with selling three ready-to-drink spritz variations, Ghia’s signature aperitif accounts for over 50% of the brand’s sales.

Launched in 2021, founder and CEO Megan Klein founded Little Saints after her first official “Dry January,” during which she was disappointed with the mocktail options on the market at the time, finding them either too sugary or flavorless sparkling water. The brand currently has five different plant-based mocktail flavors (Ginger Mule, Mimosa, Negroni Spritz, Paloma, and Spicy Marg) which include CBD, botanical terpenes, and reishi mushrooms. The brand also just released a new non-alcoholic spirit called St. Mezcal, a sugar-free and alcohol-free spirit with a subtle smoky yet rich flavor profile featuring palo santo and lion’s mane.

Crafted by wine industry professionals in the nation’s largest wine-producing state (California), Sovi Wine Co. recently released three new varietals in bottle format. Joining the brand’s selection of canned non-alc wines, this release marks their first-ever bottled sparkling rosé, bottled sparkling white, and bottled rosé. Sourced directly from certified-sustainable grape growers, Sovi Wines have no added artificial or “natural” flavors.

Touted by the maker as the “world’s first plant-powered social elixir,” Three Spirit was founded in the U.K. in 2018 by a group of bartenders and scientists. Vegan, gluten-free, and made with zero-plastic recyclable packaging, the founders wanted to push the boundaries of alcohol-free beverages by producing three elixirs driven by pleasure and through harnessing the potential of active botanicals and alchemy. The results have proven fruitful: since the brand’s arrival to the U.S. in January 2021, Three Spirit has seen explosive growth, selling out at least twice, spawning a waiting list in the thousands. And during the first four months in the U.S. market that year, Three Spirit generated a six-figure monthly revenue and a 600% growth in U.S. sales.