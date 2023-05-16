How to watch Tracee Ellis Ross, Ginni Rometty, and Cathie Wood at Fortune’s MPW Next Gen Summit

Good morning, Broadsheet readers! Marissa Mayer is stepping back into the spotlight, Martha Stewart adds Sports Illustrated model to her accomplishments, and we get ready to hear from a fantastic group at Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Next Gen Summit. Happy Tuesday!



– Star power. Good morning from San Diego where we’re preparing for Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Next Gen Summit to get underway this afternoon. I’m thrilled to be back in California with such a vibrant group of founders, executives, and leaders.

We’ll share highlights from the gathering with you throughout the week; here’s a preview of what’s ahead. To kick things off on Day 1 today, we’ll hear from CEOs bringing their companies into a new chapter: Glossier CEO Kyle Leahy and LTK CEO Amber Venz Box. Sandra Douglass Morgan, the president of the Las Vegas Raiders, will join us onstage to share her journey to becoming the only Black female president in the NFL. We’ll explore themes like the rise of Gen Z in the American workforce and ways brands are connecting with consumers across emerging platforms today.

Later this week, we’ll dive into some news-making conversations. Omsom founder Vanessa Pham and investor Sarah Kunst will reflect on the continued fallout of Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse on the startup ecosystem. We’ll learn about the impact of the ongoing Writers’ Guild of America strike. And Nicole Nolette, EVP of operations for Dominion Voting, will provide an inside look at the voting operations business following the record-breaking settlement in its defamation case against Fox News.

In addition to these newsworthy topics, we’ll enjoy some one-on-one conversations with some recognizable names. Former IBM CEO Ginni Rometty will discuss her new book Good Power. Ark Investment Management CEO Cathie Wood will give us a peek at the future of investing as she sees it. And we’ll close the Summit out hearing from actor, producer, and Pattern Beauty founder Tracee Ellis Ross about building a haircare brand that serves the curly, coily, and tight-texture hair community.

That’s not all—take a look at the full agenda here. And tune into our livestream here once the conference begins; main stage programming kicks off at 4:15 p.m. PT today. We hope you’ll join us!

ALSO IN THE HEADLINES

- Funny money. CEO pay overall fell sharply last year under new Securities and Exchange Commission disclosure rules known as "compensation actually paid." One of the few exceptions was Occidental CEO Vicki Hollub, whose compensation quadrupled to roughly $60 million. Wall Street Journal

- Shine bright. Marissa Mayer is best known for her time as an early Google star and her "glass cliff" CEO assignment at Yahoo. She's stepping into the spotlight again as the founder of Sunshine, an A.I.-driven phone address book she's spent years building. The Information

- Traction. Several businesses have canceled deals with Chinese screenwriter Shi Hang after more than a dozen women accused him of sexual harassment. (He has denied the allegations and posted screenshots of texts to try to show that his accusers did not discourage his flirtations.) It's unusual for a #MeToo narrative to gain so much traction in China, where censorship has undercut feminist movements in the past. CNN

MOVERS AND SHAKERS: TMRW Life Sciences CEO Tara Comonte will join the board of WW International. SpaceX has hired former NASA human spaceflight official Kathy Lueders as general manager. FORM has hired Jen Cressman as chief commercial officer. Valerie Mitchell Johnston has been promoted to EVP of legal and business affairs and general counsel at Sesame Workshop.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

- 81, flirty, and thriving. Jill-of-all-trades known for her homemaker skills, Martha Stewart is the cover model of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue at 81 years old. She said, “It took a bit of vanity but also a bit of confidence.” New York Times

- Disorganized growth. Sexual assault allegations against World Central Kitchen's emergency relief director Tim Kilcoyne were the driving force behind his dismissal in June 2022. Nate Mook, the nonprofit's CEO who knew about the allegations for years, was let go shortly after. (Kilcoyne did not respond to Bloomberg's request for comment; Mook says he "take[s] reports of sexual harassment very seriously and worked hard to create a safe working space.") The organization, cofounded by celebrity chef José Andrés, has grown rapidly since 2018 but for years had no full-time HR team. Bloomberg

- Bey for a billion. Beyoncé and Taylor Swift are in a race to break a $1 billion record in gross ticket sales for a single tour. Estimates say Beyoncé could outpace Swift and bring in up to $2.4 billion. Both artists' tour tickets are selling at $700 on average. Morning Brew

PARTING WORDS

“If I had a 16-year NBA career and my name was Brian, I’d probably be hired and fired a couple of times by now."

—Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon on the barriers to being a female coach in the NBA