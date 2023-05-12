Forbes magazine’s new majority owner is a 28-year-old billionaire who made his money in self-driving car tech

Austin Russell, a 28-year-old automotive technology tycoon, acquired an 82% stake in Forbes Global Media Holdings, parent of the well-known business magazine.

The deal values the company at close to $800 million, the parties said in a statement Friday. The seller, Hong Kong-based Integrated Whale Media Investments will retain a minority stake. The Forbes family will not, though Steve Forbes will remain involved.

Russell is the chief executive officer of Luminar Technologies Inc., which provides antonymous driving technology to the automotive industry. The company, which has a $2.1 billion market capitalization, posted sales of $40.7 million last year and isn’t profitable.

Russell plans to serve as a visionary for Forbes brand and won’t be involved in day-to-day operations, according to the statement.

Forbes plans to appoint a new board consisting of American media, technology and artificial intelligence experts. Integrated Whale will keep one board seat.

The magazine was founded in 1917 by B.C. Forbes, a Scottish immigrant and business columnist for the Hearst newspaper chain.

Forbes competes with Bloomberg in providing business news.