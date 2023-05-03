Work friendships could be what gets you through the next recession, according to new research

We all know that first-lunch feeling. Whether you were starting at a new school or new company, there is always that moment: walking into a foreign cafeteria, full of unknown people, but seeking a familiar feeling of effortless belonging.

A recent survey we conducted at the Achievers Workforce Institute (AWI) uncovered that having strong workplace relationships is one of the best predictors of resilience and productivity. Furthermore, the respondents who say their company supports them in building relationships at work are almost three times as likely to report high organizational resilience. They are also three times more likely to report being their most productive selves at work.

Today, employers are scrambling to build a recession-proof workforce as productivity plummets and uncertainty spikes. While planning meetings are often spent discussing budgets, leaders should not turn a blind eye to low-cost initiatives with high-value outputs, which build workplace belonging.

Feeling at home in one’s workplace, without reservation, is the ultimate goal when it comes to belonging. According to AWI’s research, workplace belonging can be achieved when employees feel:

Welcomed: Introduced to and incorporated within the organizational culture and community. Known: Understood, motivated, and celebrated as an individual. Included: Valued and accepted without reservation. Supported: Consistently and meaningfully nurtured and developed. Connected: Developing and maintaining relationships across a diverse population.

Though belonging is a much-desired organizational quality, it’s increasingly difficult to establish strategically and tactically. One of the biggest challenges facing business leaders is how to connect a dispersed workforce, so when leaders encourage workplace connections (not necessarily just workspace), it fosters employee belonging.

Belonging is closely correlated to strong workplace friendships, based on our findings. However, companies cannot only encourage weekly coffee chats. It must be embedded in company values so that everyone is aware of the expectations about prioritizing workplace connections.

When companies prioritize workplace belonging, they boost productivity, elevate their employer brand, and build a more attractive culture for current employees and potential hires. A strong, connected workforce will also charm customers and investors, as stakeholders like to do business with organizations that put an emphasis on engaged and happy employees.

Even amid budget cuts and uncertainty, organizations that prioritize employee connections will come out on top.

Natalie Baumgartner, Ph.D., is the director and chief workforce scientist of the Achievers Workforce Institute.

