Here’s when major bricks and mortar retailers will open on Black Friday
This year’s Black Friday, if we’re being honest with ourselves, started a long time ago.
Amazon’s Prime Early Preview kicked off the holiday shopping season in October, with many retailers followed by rolling out their own specials weeks ago. But that doesn’t mean the traditional Black Friday—the busy shopping fiesta the day after Thanksgiving— is something bargain hunters skip.
Doorbusters, the deep discounts on popular items, are plentiful this year, but expect the crowds to be as well. And inventories? That’s anybody’s guess after this year’s supply chain issues that have made certain products difficult to find.
Hoping to grab a cheap big screen TV or snag some other deal? Here’s when several major retailers plan to open their doors, both in the real and online worlds:
Barnes & Noble
Opens 8 a.m. (online Black Friday deals begin at 3:00 a.m. ET on Nov. 25)
Bed Bath & Beyond
Opens 6 a.m. (online Black Friday deals begin at 5:00 a.m. ET on Nov. 24)
Belk
Opens 7 a.m. (online Black Friday deals begin on Nov. 18)
Best Buy
Opens 5 a.m. (online Black Friday deals begin at 1:00 a.m. ET on Nov. 24)
BJ’s Wholesale
Opens 7 a.m. (online Black Friday deals begin on Nov. 15)
Costco
Opens 9 a.m. (online Black Friday deals begin at 12:00 a.m. ET on Nov. 24)
Dick’s Sporting Goods
Opens 5 a.m. (online Black Friday deals begin on Nov. 21)
Dollar General
Opens 7 a.m. (online Black Friday deals begin at 12:00 a.m. ET on Nov. 24)
Fred Meyer
Opens 5 a.m. (online Black Friday deals begin at 5:00 a.m. ET on Nov. 25)
GameStop
Opens 7 a.m. (online Black Friday deals begin at 12:00 a.m. ET on Nov. 24)
Guitar Center
Opens 6 a.m. (online Black Friday deals begin at 12:00 a.m. ET on Nov. 25)
Home Depot
Opens 6 a.m. (online Black Friday deals begin at 12:00 a.m. ET on Nov. 25)
Jo-Ann
Opens 6 a.m. (online Black Friday deals begin at 12:00 a.m. ET on Nov. 23)
Kohl’s
Opens 5 a.m. (online Black Friday deals begin at 1:00 a.m. ET on Nov. 20)
Lowe’s
Opens 6 a.m. (online Black Friday deals begin at 12:00 a.m. ET on Nov. 24)
Macy’s
Opens 6 a.m. (online Black Friday deals begin at 12:00 a.m. ET on Nov. 20)
Michael’s
Opens 7 a.m. (online Black Friday deals begin at 4:00 a.m. ET on Nov. 23)
Old Navy
Opens 12 a.m. (online Black Friday deals begin at 12:00 a.m. ET on Nov. 24)
Sam’s Club
Regular hours (online Black Friday deals begin at 12:00 a.m. ET on Nov. 24)
Target
Opens 7 a.m. (online Black Friday deals begin Nov. 21)
Ulta
Opens 6 a.m. (online Black Friday deals begin Nov. 22)
Walmart
Opens 5 a.m. (online Black Friday deals begin at 7:00 p.m. ET on Nov. 22)
World Market
Opens 7 a.m. (online Black Friday deals begin at 3:00 a.m. ET on Nov. 25)
