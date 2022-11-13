The best genderless skin care products

With bitter, cold winds in the air and little natural Vitamin D available from the sun, winter is a harsh time on the skin. Thus, it’s also the best time of year for anyone to upgrade their skin care routines. Similar to candles and other home accents, these items often make good gifts as many consumers are reluctant to splurge on the higher-quality (and more expensive) products for themselves.

Here is a list of suggestions for anyone with a daily skin care ritual and might enjoy trying something new.

This is one of the lightest and most refreshing toners you’re ever going to come across. This cooling, essence-based toner is made with gluconic acid, a gentle AHA (alpha hydroxy acid), hydrating and smoothing skin without disrupting the natural pH balance. It also enhances the absorption and performance of oil serums for radiant, firmer skin without making your skin look oily. And it’s alcohol-free, making it non-irritating and suitable for sensitive skin.

Touted by the brand as one of its best-selling products, this anti-aging serum is promised to improve appearance in skin’s smoothness, targeting fine lines around the mouth, forehead, and eyes. Intended to be used twice a day, the serum is gentle on the skin, non-greasy, non-comedogenic, and ready to incorporate into anyone’s existing skin care routine.

This is where you should be spending your avocado budget. This soft, light, but super-hydrating eye cream really does de-puff and brighten the area below your eyes after just one use. While it’s not corrective of any fine lines after one use, prolonged use should prevent early signs of aging and defend the eye area from digital fatigue caused by blue light from your screens.

Hanacure is a beloved brand among some of the most popular and trusted beauty bloggers and influencers right now, and for good reason. Among one of its holy grail products is this serum, which is so lightweight you’ll barely feel it after application. Safe for sensitive skin (and free of parabens, sulfates, phthalates, alcohol, and fragrances), the nano emulsion serum improves the appearance of your skin’s tone and texture through the brand’s proprietary nanotechnology process, which allows for a high concentration of ingredients (peptides, squalane, sodium hyaluronate, and mushroom extract) to be absorbed in the lightest possible texture.

This face cream is suitable for all skin types—even oily, blemish-prone, and fungal-acne prone skin—delivering long-lasting hydration that seeps into the skin almost immediately, leaving your face feeling hydrated without excessively creamy or oily after application. This is because the gel cream is also free of dimethicone, a silicone-based polymer often used to produce light-weight moisturizers. This would be an extra good choice for anyone traveling to warmer climates during the winter as its cooling, light-weight texture is perfect as a day cream during the summer, too.

Developed by cellular experts, this mother-daughter brand touts to have made pure performance skin care for all. Among the best products for all skin types is the hydra-repair rich cream. Every Tête-À-Tête product is promised to promote cellular health in skin while targeting and preventing multiple signs of aging caused by inflammation and oxidative stress.

This is a full trip to the best med-spa in one box, or rather, several trips. Wendy Ouriel founded Oumere while earning her Masters of Science degree in cellular biology after trying a number of high-end skin care products that left her skin acne-laden and damaged. Based on her research in extracellular matrix and anti-aging biology, Ouriel launched her own “science-first” regimen, which can be snapped up at once in the Collection Set, which includes the Oil Dissolution Theory cleanser, an ultra-concentrated eye serum, the plant-based Serum Bioluminelle, the UV-R anti-aging serum, and No. 9 daily liquid exfoliant, which Oumere heralds as the “one product that changes everything.”