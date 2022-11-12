5 gifts for better sleep

Over the last few years, we’ve seen greater advocacy for the importance of getting more sleep. (We see you and thank you, Arianna.) Amid a time when we all seem to be more stressed than ever while elevating the concept of self-care and stepping away from the hustle culture of the 2010s, if there is one thing we all need more of, it’s sleep.

And it’s increasingly evident that more and better sleep isn’t just critical to our immediate moods and productivity the next day, but to our long-term health, as well.

So if you really want to give a productive gift this holiday season, give the gift of better sleep—or at least some gifts that will improve sleepytime.

Aside from sheets, the easiest upgrade anyone can make to their sleeping situation is a better pillow. Luxome boasts its LAYR Customizable Pillow to be the world’s first fully customizable pillow that can be adjusted to any firmness or height to fit one’s needs. With a combination of inserts, the owner can configure their perfect pillow for a more comfortable posture, and therefore sleep, throughout the night.

The gift for anyone who still wants to work in their pajamas, and then casually take a power nap while working from home. The jersey knit Luxe Pima Foulard Jumpsuit is chic, classic, and comfortable, with a buttery smooth pima cotton fabric and French-inspired print and cut. In addition matching family pajamas in soft woven cotton and lightweight flannel, the brand is also introducing its “Cabaret Collection” for adults, featuring bold silk panthers, feather-trimmed robes, and luxurious velour.

When you want to upgrade your mattress, you don’t need to buy an entirely new mattress altogether. Often times, a mattress topper can offer you a better experience and squeeze more time out of your current setup. Tempur-Pedic is famous for its memory-foam mattress and pillows, and its Tempur-Topper Supreme continues the tradition with a mattress topper that responds to your weight, shape, and temperature, adapting to your body for personalized support.

I can’t say enough good things about the Oura ring, which I truly believe is one of the best pieces of wearable tech made yet. It’s mindlessly easy to use, and even though the app provides a ton of stats about your health, sleep, and fitness, it is designed in such a way that it is never overwhelming and truly easy to digest. You’ll learn things about your sleep you never knew existed, and it really can make a difference on how long and how well you sleep each night. Aside from doing its job as a fitness tracker, it is also a real piece of jewelry, with a classic look and finishes in silver and gold as well as a special edition made in partnership with Gucci.

Glasshouse—a maker of luxury fragrances in the form of soy candles, diffusers, and perfumes—recently unveiled a new collection called Humidor, which consists of a limited-edition trio of transportive scents intended to pay homage to the speakeasies and smoking rooms of the jazz age. While you shouldn’t leave a candle on when sleeping, a diffuser is a nice, flame-free solution to keeping your room feeling (and smelling) fresh and soothing for longer. And with notes of dark florals and spices, the “Heavy Petal” tulip and sandalwood diffuser will keep your room extra cozy this winter.