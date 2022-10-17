If you ask a professional athlete, it’s no coincidence that many business leaders attending Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit last week raised their hands at the question, how many of you played sports in college?

Guest speakers Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, a 10-time World Champion runner, and A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces WNBA player, both attest that playing sports helped them develop leadership skills and resilience that have taken them far, both in competition and in life.

Wilson, who was named the 2022 MVP of the WNBA, explained that her experience playing basketball has taught her how to build lasting, valuable relationships. “I’ve met so many people and connected with so many people around the world,” Wilson said, “and sports gave me no choice but to be that kind of leader.”

Wilson explained that working with a team toward the shared goal of winning a competition, even in tough moments, has made her understand the power of resilience and collaboration. Moments off-court were just as important as the wins on court, she noted. “It’s hard in the locker room, because some people are coming in sassy, maybe for some it’s not their day,” Wilson said, “but it’s like, all right, we have to win, ladies, in, we have to reel it in.”

Both Wilson and Fraser-Pryce emphasized that being leaders of their sports has pushed them to defy stereotypes about gender, age, and mental health. Fraser-Pryce said that when she found out she was pregnant with her son, she remembered all of the doubters who had said women had to retire from professional sports after age 30. Yet Fraser-Pryce has run the nine fastest times of her career since giving birth.

“Having my son was the best thing that has ever happened to me, because it made me tough,” Fraser-Pryce said. “I think it made me a stronger athlete and woman.”

Pryce added that she has only become more self-assured that she deserves her success since becoming a parent. “I belong in that space and age, and the opinions of others was not going to deter me from the goals that I had, because I knew I had more to give,” she said. “I’m hoping others will find inspiration in knowing that new beginnings are always a good thing. It’s an opportunity to evolve.”

Wilson touched on her decision to speak openly about her battles with depression after an MVP season and the importance of breaking stigma about mental health as a leader. “It’s key to show people that I’m human,” she said.

She explained that many fans often assume that she has a “perfect life” as a professional athlete. It’s important for her highlight how she goes through painful moments and stressful situations like anyone else. She said that, by sharing her own mental health experiences, she has showed others that despite what someone’s life may look like from the outside, everyone has their own struggles.

“We’re all on this difficult journey, but we’re all going to get the top at our own speed,” Wilson said, “At the end of the day, you just have to be real and true to yourself.”