Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other top cryptocurrencies have plummeted to price levels not seen in months—if not longer—but that didn’t stop more than twice as many people and companies from filing Web3-related trademark applications.

According to data compiled by trademark attorney Mike Kondoudis, some 4,150 applications have been filed for metaverse or virtual “goods/services” with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office through Aug. 31 —easily eclipsing the 1,866 filed in 2021.

But it’s not just metaverse-related trademark applications far exceeding last year’s totals—filings linked to NFTs and cryptocurrencies have also skyrocketed, noted Kondoudis. Companies and individuals have filed some 5,800 trademark applications specifically related to NFTs through August, compared with 3,700 in 2021, and 3,600 cryptocurrency-related trademark applications were filed, about 100 more than all of last year.