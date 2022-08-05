While European political leaders may be household names, the CEOs of the biggest European companies by revenue are powerful figures in their own right. These CEOs have been leading their firms through a tumultuous year: Most are navigating the geopolitical landscape and humanitarian crisis in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and many are attempting to course-correct their firm’s operations to mitigate climate change.

While some of these leaders have been at helm for years, the past several years have also seen some new faces atop major European companies. In the former category, Alexey Miller, the CEO of Russian oil giant Gazprom, has led that firm for over two decades, making him the CEO on this list with the longest tenure. Frank Appel is also a seasoned executive—going on his fourteenth year as CEO of Germany’s Deutsche Post DHL Group. At the other end of the tenure spectrum, newcomer Gary Nagle oversaw a prosperous period for Swiss mining and trading firm Glencore in his inaugural year as CEO, and Carlos Tavares led young carmaker Stellantis—product of the merger of Fiat Chrysler and PSA Group—through its first year.

This list also reflects transfers in leadership that are imminent—including at the very top. Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess, leader of Europe’s biggest company by revenue, will be stepping down after a tenure plagued by software malfunctioning and labor practice disputes; he will be replaced by Oliver Blume on September 1. The CEO of Russian oil giant Lukoil, Vagit Alekperov, left that company in April 2022 after he was sanctioned by the United Kingdom and his company broke with Putin to call for an end to the invasion of Ukrain. Alekperov was replaced by Vadim Vorobyov.

To say the list remains male-dominated would be an understatement—in fact none of the CEOs at the 20 biggest European companies are women. Here are the most powerful European CEOs on the Global 500: 1. Herbert Diess Company: Volkswagen

Global 500 rank: 8

Country: Germany

CEO since: 2018 2. Ben Van Beurden Company: Shell

Global 500 rank: 15

Country: U.K.

CEO since: 2014 3. Gary Nagle Company: Glencore

Global 500 rank: 23

Country: Switzerland

CEO since: July 2021 4. Patrick Pouyanné Company: TotalEnergies

Global 500 rank: 27

Country: France

CEO since: 2014 5. Carlos Tavares Company: Stellantis

Global 500 rank: 29

Country: The Netherlands

CEO since: 2021 6. Bernard Looney Company: BP

Global 500 rank: 35

Country: U.K.

CEO since: 2020 7. Ola Källenius Company: Mercedes-Benz Group

Global 500 rank: 38

Country: Germany

CEO since: 2015 8. Oliver Bäte Company: Allianz

Global 500 rank: 47

Country: Germany

CEO since: 2014 9. Thomas Burbel Company: AXA

Global 500 rank: 48

Country: France

CEO since: 2016 10. Alexey Miller Company: Gazprom

Global 500 rank: 52

Country: Russia

CEO since: 2000 11. Markus Rauramo Company: Fortum

Global 500 rank: 56

Country: Finland

CEO since: 2020 12. Oliver Zipse Company: BMW

Global 500 rank: 59

Country: Germany

CEO since: 2019 13. Timotheus Höttges Company: Deutsche Telekom

Global 500 rank: 62

Country: Germany

CEO since: 2014 14. Vadim Vorobyov Company: Lukoil

Global 500 rank: 67

Country: Russia

CEO since: 2022 15. Philippe Donnet Company: Assicurazioni Generali

Global 500 rank: 72

Country: Italy

CEO since: 2016 16. Philippe Brassac Company: Crédit Agricole

Global 500 rank: 84

Country: France

CEO since: 2015 17. Francesco Starace Company: Enel

Global 500 rank: 90

Country: Italy

CEO since: 2014 18. Jean-Bernard Lévy Company: Electricité de France

Global 500 rank: 95

Country: France

CEO since: 2014 19. Frank Appel Company: Deutsche Post DHL Group

Global 500 rank: 99

Country: Germany

CEO since: 2008 20. Ulf Mark Schneider Company: Nestlé

Global 500 rank: 103

Country: Switzerland

CEO since: 2017