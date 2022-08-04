2021 was a year of record growth and recovery across the Fortune Global 500 list. All told, the top 500 companies in the world by revenue generated $37.8 trillion in revenue and $3.1 trillion in profits, up 19% and 88% from the year prior, respectively. Only 24 companies on the list posted losses for the year, losing a combined $65 billion; that compares to the 69 Global 500 companies that lost a cumulative $275 billion in 2020.

Still, while most companies on the 500 posted healthy revenue gains, a few grew by leaps and bounds, and they climbed far up the ranks as a result. The 20 fastest-growing companies on this year’s list—as measured by how many spots they jumped ahead—advanced by an average of 126 spots and recorded an average 70.8% revenue growth. Together, this cohort of 20 companies raked in a collective $1.2 trillion in revenue and $102 billion in profits.

By our ranking measure, Chinese steel maker Ansteel Group is the fastest-growing company on this year’s Global 500, jumping up 183 spots to No. 217. It became the world’s third-largest steel producer after beginning a merger process with competitor Ben Gang Group in August 2021. The company saw a 92.5% increase in revenue and a 341.2% increase in profits from the previous year.

China accounted for six of our top 20 companies, including representatives from transportation, aerospace and defense, engineering and construction, energy, and the materials sector. These six Chinese companies brought in over $330 billion in revenue in 2021. The U.S. came in second, with five firms among the top 20. Tesla was the fastest-growing big company in the U.S., climbing up 150 spots due to 71% revenue growth. The electric vehicle company helmed by CEO Elon Musk debuted on the Global 500 last year at No. 392. It is now the 19th largest automaker in the world by revenue, placing at No. 242 on this year’s Global 500. It delivered 936,000 cars in 2021, an 87% increase from the prior year. Drugmaker Pfizer was the second-fastest mover among big U.S. companies, rising 144 spots to No. 137, as sales of its COVID-19 vaccine fueled a near doubling in its revenue year over year, to $81.3 billion in 2021. Energy companies in the Global 500 led all sectors in profit growth, collectively delivering a 6,368% jump from the year prior while raking in $485 billion in earnings. Six energy companies are among the 20 fastest-growing companies on the Global 500, the largest of any sector in the cohort. Beijing-based China National Coal Group led its sector for revenue growth, increasing 72% from the prior year as Chinese coal production hit an all-time high of 4.07 billion metric tons in 2021. Chemical companies led all sectors in revenue growth, bringing in $742 billion in 2021, up 71% from the prior year. Dutch chemicals company LyondellBasell Industries saw the second-highest revenue growth in its sector and climbed further in the ranks than any other chemical company. LyondellBasell, the world’s largest producer of polypropylene, a type of plastic, said in its annual earnings report that high demand and a tight market contributed to record profits in 2021. The company generated $5.6 billion in profits, a 295% increase from the year prior. Here is a look at the 20 fastest-growing companies on the Fortune Global 500. 1. Ansteel Group Rank: 217

Change in rank: 183 spots

Sector: Materials

Revenue: $59.4 billion

Year-over-year change in revenue: 92.5% increase

Profits: $1.1 billion

Country: China 2. CMA CGM Rank: 228

Change in rank: 165 spots

Sector: Transportation

Revenue: $60 billion

Year-over-year change in revenue: 78% increase

Profits: $17.9 billion

Country: France 3. China National Coal Group Rank: 297

Change in rank: 154 spots

Sector: Energy

Revenue: $46.7 billion

Year-over-year change in revenue: 72.2% increase

Profits: $691 million

Country: China 4. Tesla Rank: 242

Change in rank: 150 spots

Sector: Motor vehicles & parts

Revenue: $53.8 billion

Year-over-year change in revenue: 70.7% increase

Profits: $5.5 billion

Country: U.S. 5. Pfizer Rank: 137

Change in rank: 144 spots

Sector: Health care

Revenue: $81.3 billion

Year-over-year change in revenue: 94% increase

Profits: $21.9 billion

Country: U.S. 6. LyondellBasell Industries Rank: 305

Change in rank: 133 spots

Sector: Chemicals

Revenue: $46.2 billion

Year-over-year change in revenue: 66.4% increase

Profits: $5.6 billion

Country: Netherlands 7. Equinor Rank: 114

Change in rank: 132 spots

Sector: Energy

Revenue: $90.9 billion

Year-over-year change in revenue: 98.4% increase

Profits: $8.6 billion

Country: Norway 8. Zhejiang Communications Investment Group Rank: 302

Change in rank: 131 spots

Sector: Transportation

Revenue: $46.4 billion

Year-over-year change in revenue: 64.7% increase

Profits: $897 million

Country: China 9. Fortum Rank: 56

Change in rank: 130 spots

Sector: Energy

Revenue: $132.9 billion

Year-over-year change in revenue: 137.9% increase

Profits: $874 million

Country: Finland 10. Repsol Rank: 251

Change in rank: 130 spots

Sector: Energy

Revenue: $52.3 billion

Year-over-year change in revenue: 64.5% increase

Profits: $3 billion

Country: Spain 11. China Electronics Technology Group Rank: 233

Change in rank: 121 spots

Sector: Aerospace & defense

Revenue: $55.5 billion

Year-over-year change in revenue: 61.6% increase

Profits: $2.2 billion

Country: China 12. Energy Transfer Rank: 184

Change in rank: 121 spots

Sector: Energy

Revenue: $67.4 billion

Year-over-year change in revenue: 73.1% increase

Profits: $5.5 billion

Country: U.S. 13. Koç Holding Rank: 357

Change in rank: 110 spots

Sector: Energy

Revenue: $39 billion

Year-over-year change in revenue: 49% increase

Profits: $1.7 billion

Country: Turkey 14. ENI Rank: 111

Change in rank: 105 spots

Sector: Energy

Revenue: $92 billion

Year-over-year change in revenue: 79.5% increase

Profits: $6.9 billion

Country: Italy 15. Enterprise Products Partners Rank: 343

Change in rank: 105 spots

Sector: Energy

Revenue: $40.8 billion

Year-over-year change in revenue: 50% increase

Profits: $4.6 billion

Country: U.S. 16. COSCO Shipping Rank: 127

Change in rank: 104

Sector: Transportation

Revenue: $84.1 billion

Year-over-year change in revenue: 75.3% increase

Profits: $6.4 billion

Country: China 17. TJX Rank: 280

Change in rank: 103

Sector: Retailing

Revenue: $48.6 billion

Year-over-year change in revenue: 51.1% increase

Profits: $3.3 billion

Country: U.S. 18. Guangzhou Municipal Construction Group Rank: 360

Change in rank: 100

Sector: Engineering & construction

Revenue: $38.6 billion

Year-over-year change in revenue: 44.8% increase

Profits: $145 million

Country: China 19. Bharat Petroleum Rank: 295

Change in rank: 99

Sector: Energy

Revenue: $46.9 billion

Year-over-year change in revenue: 49.7% increase

Profits: $1.6 billion

Country: India 20. LG Chem Rank: 369

Change in rank: 92

Sector: Chemicals

Revenue: $37.8 billion

Year-over-year change in revenue: 42% increase

Profits: $3.2 billion

Country: South Korea