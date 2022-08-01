Does the dream job really exist? Canadian confectionery company Candy Funhouse is on the hunt for someone to eat their products every day for thousands of dollars a year.

The ‘world’s first and only Chief Candy Officer’ will taste-test all the company’s candy – over 3,500 per month – and give their review.

They will also supposedly run candy board meetings, decide which products to sell, and lead the “FUNhouse” candy strategy. In addition, they’ll have the power to award treats “with the official ‘CCO (Chief Candy Officer) Stamp of Approval’”.

Wannabee Willy Wonkas have until the 31st August to apply and aren’t limited by their location or even their age.

The company claims that applicants as young as five-years-old are welcome, and that they don’t need to be on location as the job can be done remotely, or if preferred they can work from its Canada or New Jersey offices.

‘No experience necessary’

Although no experience is necessary, Candy Funhouse does ask that the best candidates will have “chocolate running through their veins,” “a passion for candy, pop culture, and a sweet tooth!”

Excitement surrounding the job listing is inevitably brewing online, with youngsters taking advantage of the opportunity to make their candy addictions pay.

Twitter user Matthew Crooks said that his 8-year-old daughter had applied and had even set up her own Linkedin profile.

Should they be successful, the new taste tester will be paid up to $100,000 Canadian dollars (around $78,167.70 U.S. dollars) annually, given “extensive palate training” and will be offered an ‘extensive dental plan’.