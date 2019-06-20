Blank Slate: Google to Stop Producing Its Own Tablet Computers

Google is giving up its tablet business and is doubling down on laptops.

Rick Osterloh, Google’s senior vice president of devices and services, says his team now plans to abandon their self-made tablets, and will focus on making new laptops instead. The announcement comes amid speculation that Google had two new tablets under development that would serve as follow-ups to the Pixel Slate.

Hey, it's true…Google's HARDWARE team will be solely focused on building laptops moving forward, but make no mistake, Android & Chrome OS teams are 100% committed for the long-run on working with our partners on tablets for all segments of the market (consumer, enterprise, edu) — Rick Osterloh (@rosterloh) June 20, 2019

The company’s hardware division released its most recent Pixel Slate tablet last November. While the $599 tablet earned raves for its display, the price point was steep compared to the competition. That price also didn’t include all of the extras that people tend to buy for tablets, including a keyboard and stylus, driving the price point up even higher.

Many reviews noted the Pixel Slate was a luxury that simply wasn’t worth it, given competing, lower-cost tablets.

While Google is abandoning its tablet business, Osterloh said Google would continue to support Pixel Slate owners for the long term. The announcement does not effect Google’s partners, most notably Samsung, who use Google’s software on their mobile devices.

The pivot in direction for Google will also not have an affect on the Pixel phone business, since Google’s phones and computers are made in two separate departments.

Google typically hosts its annual hardware “Made By Google” release event every October. In previous years, the company has used it to introduce the Google Home smart assistant, new Pixel phones, tablets, and laptops.

Shares of Alphabet closed the day at $1,113.20, up 0.79%.

More must-read stories from Fortune:

—The fall and rise of VR: The struggle to make virtual reality get real

—“It’s just lazy”: Current’s CEO on Facebook Calibra’s similar logo

—Slack went public without an IPO. Here’s how a direct offering works

—Welcome to the next generation of corporate phishing scams

—Listen to our new audio briefing, Fortune 500 Daily

Catch up with Data Sheet, Fortune‘s daily digest on the business of tech.