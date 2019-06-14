Skip to Content

Who Is Stephanie Grisham? She Just Replaced Sarah Sanders

President Donald J. TrumpPresident Donald J. Trump
Director of Communications for the First Lady Stephanie Grisham follows President Donald J. Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and son Barron Trump as they walk to Marine One to depart from the South Lawn at the White House on Friday, March 08, 2019 in Washington, DC. The Washington Post The Washington Post/Getty Images

It was less than 24 hours since White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced that she would be stepping down from her post, when rumors started swirling about a possible replacement: Stephanie Grisham. On Tuesday, it became official with an announcement by Melania Trump.

The first lady said on Twitter that she “can think of no better person to serve the Administration & our country.”

Here is what you should know about new White House Press Secretary, Stephanie Grisham:

Grisham is currently serving as First Lady Melania Trump’s spokeswoman and deputy chief of staff for communications.

But she’s been with the Trumps for a long time. Grisham started as a press aide for Trump’s presidential campaign in 2015, making her one of the few original campaign staffers still in the White House. When Trump was elected, Grisham joined the press office as a deputy to then-press secretary Sean Spicer.

In March 2017, Melania brought her over to the East Wing, where she served as communications director. Eventually Grisham was promoted into her current role.

Prior to joining Trump’s presidential campaign, Grisham had worked on Mitt Romney’s 2012 presidential campaign and before that had run her own small public relations firm.

Grisham has demonstrated her loyalty to the family and has spent increasingly more time in recent months at Trump events—even when Melania is not in attendance. An unnamed White House official told CNN that Melania would support Grisham’s departure, and that Grisham would not leave without the first lady’s consent.

More must-read stories from Fortune:

—2020 Democratic primary debates: Everything you need to know

—The campaign finance power behind Trump impeachment efforts

—Not every state is restricting abortion rights—some are expanding them

Richard Nixon‘s “Western White House” is back on the market—at a discount

—Trump administration to use former Japanese internment camp to house migrant children

Get up to speed on your morning commute with Fortune’s CEO Daily newsletter.

Most Popular Posts

FOR07.19 COV
FOR0619-Fortune 500 2019-Domestic Cover

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.

Subscribe Now

© 2019 Fortune Media IP Limited. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy (Your California Privacy Rights).
Fortune may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html.
S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. | EU Data Subject Requests