Sometimes a surprise departure isn’t much of a surprise. But the aftermath sure could be. Aaron in for Adam at week’s end, contemplating the “surprise” departure of Apple design chief Jony Ive.

Although Ive joined Apple in 1992 while Steve Jobs was occupied elsewhere, the amiable Brit became one of the genius CEO’s most trusted and important lieutenants upon his return. Ive gets credit for the iconic designs of the iMac, the iPod, and the iPhone. But he’s been increasingly checked out of Apple’s product design process since the Apple Watch hit the scene in 2015. His last–and perhaps most lasting–legacy at Apple was the design of its spaceship-like new headquarters. After more than a decade of planning, design, and construction, the effort finally came to a complete and official end last month in a spectacular dedication ceremony featuring a concert by Lady Gaga. So it was time for Ive to go. “This just seems like a natural and gentle time to make this change,” he told The Financial Times in an exclusive interview.

Still, the big surprise was what happened next. Apple, the company made famous by its unique designs, did not name a replacement for Ive, who carries the title “chief design officer” and reports directly to CEO Tim Cook. Instead, two vice presidents, Evans Hankey and Alan Dye, were put in charge of hardware and software design, respectively. They’ll report to chief operating officer Jeff Williams, not Cook. That alarmed longtime Apple watcher and online columnist John Gruber:

I don’t think that “chief design officer” should have been a one-off title created just for Jony Ive. Not just for Apple, but especially at Apple, it should be a permanent C-level title…I don’t worry that Apple is in trouble because Jony Ive is leaving; I worry that Apple is in trouble because he’s not being replaced.

With the recent departure of retail boss Angela Ahrendts, who also reported to Cook, the Ive move starts to look like a trend (though Cook added A.I. expert John Giannandrea to his direct reports at the end of 2018). Could other longtime Apple managers be heading out soon? Software and services have never been more important to Apple, but is Golden State Warriors super fan Eddy Cue the right person to take those units to the next level? And tongues have begun wagging about chief marketer Phil Schiller’s future intentions since Apple hired Publicis Groupe chief creative officer Nick Law this week for a top marketing role (Law told colleagues he was leaving for a “once in a lifetime opportunity.”)

We may whine and complain about Apple’s icky laptop keyboards and belittle its $1,000 monitor stands, but on the whole, Ive’s legacy will go down as one of the all-time greats. We’ll have to stay tuned to see what happens next.