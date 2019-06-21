Apple is recalling an undetermined number of 15-inch MacBook Pro laptops after learning of an issue that could cause the battery to overheat and pose safety risks.

The company is asking owners of select MacBook Pros made between September 2015 and February 2017 to return them to Apple or take them to an Apple Store (or possibly Best Buy), so the batter can be swapped out.

“Because customer safety is a top priority, Apple is asking customers to stop using affected 15-inch MacBook Pro units,” the company said in a statement. “Customers should visit apple.com/support/15-inch-macbook-pro-battery-recall for details on product eligibility and how to have a battery replaced, free of charge.”

The recall doesn’t affect other MacBook computers. Owners can go to that website and enter their MacBook’s serial number to see if they’re included in the action. Only those that say “MacBook Pro (Retina, 15-inch, Mid 2015),” when checking the “About this MacBook” option in the Apple menu in the top right corner of the screen.

Last year, Apple issued a separate MacBook recall to fix a keyboard issue after strong consumer complaints. The company also replaced iPhone X devices that were suffering from FaceID problems.

