What Big Banks Say About Being 'Screwed' — Data Sheet

Adam Dell, the head of product for the Goldman Sachs consumer bank Marcus, delivered a zinger to the Brainstorm Finance audience in Montauk, N.Y., Thursday afternoon. “There are only two kinds of banks,” he said. “There are banks that are screwed. And banks that don’t know they are screwed.”

Dell can be smug because his bank is an “internal startup” of a very old investment house. Marcus has no branches, charges its customers no fees, and is able to build its business on the one hand from the ground up and on the other with the balance sheet of Goldman Sachs. The head of Marcus, Harit Talwar, spoke earlier in the day and revealed the grandness of Marcus’s ambitions: “Our purpose is to disrupt the distribution and consumption of financial services—pretty much what Amazon has done, and is doing, to retail, or what Apple did to the music industry,” he said. “We believe we can do that.”

I put the-screwed/don’t-know-they’re-screwed question to Michael Corbat, CEO of consumer and institutional banking giant Citi, and he diverted, averring that Citi is not in denial about the changes in the industry. That said, cash, checking, and even branches are good businesses with older customers, the ones who have money. (Charles Schwab CEO Walt Bettinger made a similar point the day before.)

Citi’s strategy is to keep being a full-service consumer banker in the six U.S. cities where it still has a presence, and a national, branchless banker everywhere else. Its target market is its large base of credit card customers.

Corbat declared himself a “true believer” in newfangled financial instruments like cryptocurrencies even if they don’t represent much of a near-term business opportunity. He answered a question that had been buzzing around the conference: Had Facebook approached Citi—and presumably other banks—to join its new consortium? Corbat said they had not, quickly adding “to my knowledge.” He said Citi would “take a look at it” if the tech giant does reach out.

***

A talent shout-out: After having been involved with organizing Brainstorm conferences for more than a decade, it was a particular joy for me to watch the journalistic team that put together this conference. Jen Wieczner, Robert Hackett, and Jeff Roberts—the team behind The Ledger newsletter—conceived of, programmed, speaker-wrangled, and otherwise poured their hearts and souls into the event in the foggy Hamptons. Congrats, team!