Facebook’s Cryptocurrency Ambitions Provoke Heated Debate—The Ledger

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

At a dinner last week, The Ledger observed Michael Casey and Paul Vigna, coauthors of The Age of Cryptocurrency and its blockchain sequel The Truth Machine, get into the sort of row that only coauthors (and perhaps long-married spouses) know. Casey downplayed Facebook’s potent power to promote its cryptocurrency, saying its incumbent position will not guarantee success. Vigna, smacking his hand on the table, pushed back, arguing that the media giant’s reach—a stupendous 2.4 billion monthly active users—cannot be so easily dismissed.

The moment exemplified how Facebook’s ambitions have torn asunder the tribe of cryptocurrency enthusiasts. These tech and finance aficionados tend to fall into either one of two camps: Lovers, or haters. Some people can’t stand the thought of Facebook encroaching on their territory, believing it will spell doom for existing cryptocurrency projects, like a kudzu squelching sunlight in its climb. Others believe Facebook’s foray will provide cover for the rest of them and, ultimately, benefit all.

The opposition has two major objections. First, critics lay into Facebook for its seemingly monopolistic dominance. Maya Zehavi, a blockchain consultant, raised the specter of antitrust issues in a comment made to CoinDesk, the cryptocurrency news site. “They are creating an anti-competitive moat,” she said, referring to the powerful alliance Facebook has reportedly brokered between so many corporate giants, including Visa, Mastercard, PayPal, Uber, and others. Against such oligarchs, how can any upstart compete?

The second objection regards Facebook’s extensive record of privacy failures. To Bitcoin hard-liners, the company’s data surveillance-dependent business model epitomizes everything they have historically fought against. Peter Todd, a Bitcoin developer, said such corporate virtual currencies will result in “privacy disaster panopticons that give massive power to big corporations and thus government.” Pouring diesel over the embers, Preston Byrne, an outspoken lawyer, dubbed Facebook’s coin a “Panopticoin.”

Not all cryptocurrency fans are opposed to the endeavor, however. Zooko Wilcox, CEO of the Zcash company, which develops a privacy-focused cryptocurrency, offered some support. “Unpopular opinion: I think the fact that Facebook is working on a crypocurrency is awesome,” he said. Barry Silbert, an early Bitcoin acolyte and entrepreneur, lavished praise on Facebook. “The launch of Facebook’s cryptocurrency will go down in history as THE catalyst that propelled digital assets (including bitcoin) to mass global consumer adoption,” he said. “It will be remembered as just as important — and transformative — as the launch of the Netscape browser.” And Yoni Assia, CEO of eToro, an Israeli fintech startup, agreed with the assessment, saying, “$FB coin is going to make #Crypto mass market.”

Not so fast, countered Peter Schiff, CEO of broker-dealer Euro Pacific Capital. “‘Libra’ is bad news for Bitcoin,” he said, referring to the Facebook project’s codename. “Facebook will target the very market Bitcoin is counting on for growth, the unbanked in nations with high inflation. Libra will be stable, and much easier and cheaper to use as a medium of exchange than Bitcoin.”

Stock analysts, meanwhile, were ambivalent about the fate of Bitcoin, and cheered on the news, showering Mark Zuckerberg’s kingdom with “buy” and “outperform” ratings. Mark Mahaney, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets, called Facebook’s experiment “one of the most important initiatives in the history of the company to unlock new engagement and revenue streams.” An analyst at SunTrust said the move positions Facebook for growth, “putting the company front and center in areas beyond advertising, including commerce and financial services.” And an analyst at MoffettNathanson said that the social network could become “the world’s leading ecommerce platform.”

Expect Facebook’s plans to be a major topic of discussion this week at Fortune’s inaugural Brainstorm Finance conference, which you’ve heard so much about lately. (If you’re not attending, you may view the livestream here.) Something tells me we may learn more about Facebook’s initiative just in time for our finance festivities to kick off…

GOT TIPS?

Send feedback and tips to ledger@fortune.com, find us on Twitter @FortuneLedger or email/DM me directly at the contact info below. Please tell your friends to subscribe.