Why Facebook's Secretive Cryptocurrency Project Matters: Term Sheet

Well, here’s a financing you don’t see every day.

Visa, Uber, Mastercard, PayPal and Stripe will invest approximately $10 million each in a consortium to back Facebook’s new cryptocurrency, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Although the project is still largely under wraps, Facebook has been recruiting high-profile backers to help start a crypto-based payments system called Libra. Libra is rumored to be a “stablecoin” whose value will be pegged to a basket of government-issued currencies to avoid the volatility of other cryptocurrencies. Facebook is reportedly seeking to raise up to $1 billion to fund the effort.

The idea is to create a cryptocurrency that consumers can use to send money to each other or make purchases on Facebook and across the Internet. (Remember, Facebook has nearly 2.4 billion monthly active users.) Some of the members of the consortium could serve as “nodes” along the system that verify transactions and maintain records of them, which would create a brand-new payments network.

Here are a few outstanding questions:

• Will Facebook slowly pivot its business from an ad-based model to a financial services model? This could have sweeping ramifications for the future of the tech giant and its shareholders.

• $10 million is not pocket change. We need to get better clarity on what these investors are getting in exchange. There are reports that each company that runs a node on Facebook’s platform will have full access to all transactional data. In other words, Visa, PayPal, and friends would also get access to some or all of Facebook users’ financial data.

• What will it mean for companies like Uber to participate in this project? How will that affect the ride-hailing company’s economics? It’s worth thinking about whether Uber starts using the coin within its ecosystem where riders and drivers exchange Libra coins rather than dollars. Does this change the unit economics of a ride because there would be little to none transaction fees?

• There have been no rumors yet of traditional venture capitalists backing Libra. Does this mean that running a node on the platform wouldn’t produce venture-scale returns?

We’ll hopefully know the answers to these questions once Facebook publishes its white paper on Libra this coming Tuesday.

A PET-FRIENDLY IPO: I still remember the chatter in the newsroom when we found out PetSmart paid $3.35 billion to buy online pet supplies retailer Chewy in 2017. It was the largest e-commerce acquisition in history. Now, it’s hitting Wall Street.

Chewy priced its initial public offering Thursday at $22 a share. That’s above the expected range and values Chewy at $8.8 billion. The company will raise $1 billion from the stock sale and will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CHWY. Sales increased 68% last year to more than $3.5 billion, but the company is still losing money. It reported a net loss of $268 million in 2018, following a $338 million loss a year earlier.

MONZO IS COMING TO THE U.S: With nearly 2 million customers in the U.K., the rapidly growing banking unicorn Monzo announced plans to launch in the U.S. My colleague Lucinda reports:

It is adding about 200,000 customers a month, and raised 85 million pounds in its most recent round of funding. That puts its valuation north of 1 billion pounds, with investors including Accel, Thrive Capital, and General Catalyst. However reports suggest that Monzo may be raising more funding from a U.S. investor that could value the firm at about 2 billion pounds.

Read the full story here.