2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls are struggling to stand out in a crowded race of nearly two dozen candidates, as the first televised debates are less than three weeks away.

But the threshold to qualify for the upcoming primary debates might keep some candidates off the stage, depriving them of the opportunity to reach millions of voters as the country moves into the 2020 election cycle.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2020 Democratic primary debates, from schedules to candidates.

How do candidates qualify for a Democratic debate?

The Democratic National Committee announced threshold requirements in February, with 2020 presidential candidates needing to focus their efforts on polling and campaign donations.

In order to qualify for the debates in June and July 2019, all candidates must either earn at least 1% of voter support in three national polls approved by the DNC, or receive donations from at least 65,000 people from at least 20 different states. There should be a minimum of 200 unique donors per state.

The number of debate participants will be capped at 20, and the debates will be scheduled over two nights with 2020 candidates drawing lots to determine what night they’ll take the stage. The results of the random drawing should be available by June 14.

What is the Democratic primary debate schedule?

The debates that have been announced are …

June 26–27 — Miami

July 30–31 — Detroit

Sept. 12–13 — Location not yet determined.

Will all 2020 candidates secure a spot in the first Democratic debates?

With the DNC’s threshold regulations in place, some Democratic candidates could miss their chance at a spot on the debate stage, unless they meet these thresholds by the June 12 deadline. The stakes are high, particularly for lower-ranking candidates whose campaigns risk losing the necessary exposure to gain national support if they miss the mark.

But DNC chair Tom Perez maintained that each candidate will have “unprecedented opportunities to make their cases to the voters.”

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock’s campaign issued a complaint over how the DNC is choosing debate candidates, specifically when it comes to polling. Bullock’s campaign argued that he cleared 1% in an open-ended Washington Post/ABC News poll from February, in which voters chose their preferred candidates without choosing from a list of candidates.

But the committee is not considering the results of open-ended polls for participation in the first debates on June 26 and June 27.

“If the DNC rules are trying to shape who’s going to be in this campaign against Donald Trump in 2020, when voters are still 250 days away from even expressing a preference, democracy suffers,” Bullock told BuzzFeed News. A DNC spokesperson said the committee notified Bullock’s campaign in March that open-ended polls would not be accepted for inclusion in the debates, though that restriction was not publicly outlined until last week.

The DNC will also change its threshold regulations for the third and fourth debates scheduled for September and October, by doubling the marks that have been set for the first two debates.

“As you get closer to the primaries and caucuses, you’ve got to demonstrate progress. That is not a new concept,” Perez said. “If you want to win the presidency, you’ve got to raise money through the grass roots and connect with the grass roots.”

Some candidates said the thresholds are arbitrary and were concerned by the lack of transparency from the DNC when determining them. Former U.S. Representative and 2020 hopeful John Delaney argued that the fundraising requirements would negatively impact low-income voters who can’t afford to make campaign contributions. Delaney said their voices should be relevant, too.

So when are the first Democratic debates, and which 2020 candidates are definitely participating?

The first Democratic debates will take place on June 26 and June 27 in Miami at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts and will be hosted by NBC, MSNBC, and Telemundo.

The highest-polling candidates are already set for the party’s first debate in June. Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, Beto O’Rourke, Cory Booker, Amy Klobuchar, and Julián Castro have all secured their spots.

Tulsi Gabbard, Jay Inslee, and lesser-known candidates Marianne Williamson and Andrew Yang have all reached the threshold, along with Michael Bennet, Bill de Blasio, John Delaney, Kirsten Gillibrand, John Hickenlooper, Tim Ryan, and Eric Swalwell.

More must-read stories from Fortune:

—Democrats hold out on USMCA as Trump walks back Mexico tariffs

—The story behind the Baby Trump balloon

—FCC takes major steps toward limiting robocalls and scammers

—Michael Bloomberg pledges $500 million to combat climate change

—Listen to our new audio briefing, Fortune 500 Daily

Get up to speed on your morning commute with Fortune’s CEO Daily newsletter.