Apple Just Previewed Its First Apple TV Plus Show. Here's The Trailer

Apple’s annual developer conference WWDC kicked off with an update on Apple TV Plus.

Kicking off the show, the company revealed the first official trailer previewing For All Mankind, an alternate telling of space race history, one where Russia—not the U.S.—is the first country to land a man on the moon.

In the trailer, we see the U.S.’s response, an undefeated attitude to go beyond merely landing on the moon and, quite literally, shooting for the stars.

What if the space race had never ended? #ForAllMankind is coming this Fall to Apple TV+. Here’s an official first look. #WWDC19 pic.twitter.com/NumrPfT4PD — Apple TV (@AppleTV) June 3, 2019

Apple CEO Tim Cook mentioned that he’s already gotten a first look at the entire first season and is excited for the rest of the world to watch the new series unfold. The show comes with the talents of Ronald D. Moore, of Battlestar Galactica fame. It’s the first update on what content will be available on Apple TV Plus since the initial announcement back in March.

The reveal also came with more information on an update to Apple TV’s tvOS, the software platform for Apple TV. The update will bring changes to navigation and the home screen, as well as a long sought-after multi-user mode for Apple’s over-the-top video streaming box.

For All Mankind will be available with Apple TV Plus on Apple TV, smart TVs, and other Apple devices when the service launches later this year. Pricing information for Apple TV Plus has yet to be revealed.